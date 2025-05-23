Tommy Reamon's legacy, TRADOC relocation plans, NOAA hurricane forecast: Sunrise Brief

Hampton Roads football legend Tommy Reamon Sr. has passed away, his son announced on Thursday. Reamon was 73 years old. Hampton Roads football legend Tommy Reamon dies at 73 The Newport News-native played as a running back for the NFL and the World Football League. In the WFL, Reamon helped bring the Florida Blazers to the league's first and only World Bowl game, where they lost to the Birmingham Americans by one point. He soon after drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1974, then traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 1976, where he ran for 750 yards and scored five touchdowns. But Reamon's football career never really came to a close. He would dedicate the rest of his life to cultivating football talent in Hampton Roads as a high school football coach. Reamon coached for Ferguson, Warwick, and Denbigh high schools in Newport News, and later in Virginia Beach as the head coach at Landstown High School. Reamon would notably coach Michael Vick, a groundbreaking quarterback who has since become the head coach for Norfolk State University's football program.

During a roundtable meeting on Thursday, Army leaders discussed future plans for the U.S. Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). The Fort Eustis-based command will partially merge with the Army Futures Command, which is based in Austin, Texas. Army Brig. Gen. Jennifer Walkawicz says two of the three parts of TRADOC move to Austin to merge with the Army Futures Command, impacting just under 1,000 service members. A group of Army representatives will meet to iron out the details of this merger, with a deadline of June 15 to come up with a comprehensive plan. The goal is to complete this move by October. TRADOC, which has been headquartered at Fort Eustis for over a decade, oversees 32 Army schools. The Command at Fort Eustis trains over 750,000 soldiers a year, according to the Army

