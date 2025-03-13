Track incident charges, ODU firearm arrest, protester faces deportation: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Track incident charges, ODU firearm arrest, protester faces deportation
Last week's viral track incident has brought charges to an I.C. Norcom High School athlete, according to Bethany Harrison, commonwealth's attorney for Lynchburg.
Harrison confirmed that Alaila Everett is being charged with one count of assault and battery.
This stems from a video of a state championship meet last week, which shows Kaelen Tucker being hit in the head by Everett's relay baton mid-race. The viral attention garnered by the track footage has led to harassment and death threats being directed at Everett, who maintains that this was an accident.
Before the charges were announced, the Portsmouth NAACP came to Everett's defense, saying in a statement, "Alaila is NOT AN ATTACKER and media headlines that allude towards that in any way is shameful."Track star charged with assault following baton incident
A man received a firearm charge in connection to the Feb. 26 shooting on Old Dominion University’s campus that resulted in his nephew's death, Norfolk police said Wednesday.
27-year-old Dequan Tyler, facing a charge of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, is the brother of Delanio Vick Sr., whose son Delanio Vick Jr. was killed in the incident. Vick Sr. confirmed to WTKR News 3 Wednesday Tyler is his brother.
According to an interview with the Vick family on Feb. 28, Vick Jr. was at ODU that night because his mother, who works on campus, told him she had been punched by a coworker. There was a dispute, which prompted a response from ODU police prior to the shooting.
Timothy Williams Jr., 20, of Norfolk, was also shot and killed in the incident, which took place in a parking lot near the dining hall. Norfolk police still have not made it clear who was shot by whom. Check back with News 3 for updates when more information becomes available.Man facing weapons charge in ODU double homicide
A pro-Palestinian student protest leader at Columbia University was arrested by ICE agents on Saturday.
30-year-old Mahmoud Khalil was with his wife, a U.S. citizen, when he was arrested by ICE agents. One of Khalil's lawyers, Amy Greer, clarified to the agents trying to revoke his student visa that Khalil is a green card holder, she was reportedly told that they will be revoking that, too. The Department of Homeland Security says Khalil led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.
Khalil, with no prior criminal history, was moved to an immigration detention center in Louisiana as he faces possible deportation. Another lawyer for Khalil, Ramzi Kassem, says the U.S. government's attempt to deport Khalil is "punishment for the exercise of free speech.”
President Donald Trump heralded Khalil’s arrest as the first “of many to come,” vowing on social media to deport students he described as engaging in “pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity.”What to know about the arrest of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
This morning's weather: Cloudier, showers/drizzles possible
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says to expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a stray shower or drizzle possible. Highs will drop to the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year.
More of the same for Friday, partly to mostly cloudy skies, slim rain chances, and highs in the upper 50s.
Highs will warm to the upper 70s this weekend ahead of a cold front. That front will also bring in our next decent rain chance. A few showers are possible Saturday with a bigger rain chance later Sunday to Monday. Strong to severe storms are possible. The wind will also pick up this weekend with gusts to 30+ mph on Sunday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
