Track incident charges, ODU firearm arrest, protester faces deportation: Sunrise Brief

Last week's viral track incident has brought charges to an I.C. Norcom High School athlete, according to Bethany Harrison, commonwealth's attorney for Lynchburg. Harrison confirmed that Alaila Everett is being charged with one count of assault and battery. This stems from a video of a state championship meet last week, which shows Kaelen Tucker being hit in the head by Everett's relay baton mid-race. The viral attention garnered by the track footage has led to harassment and death threats being directed at Everett, who maintains that this was an accident. Before the charges were announced, the Portsmouth NAACP came to Everett's defense, saying in a statement, "Alaila is NOT AN ATTACKER and media headlines that allude towards that in any way is shameful." Track star charged with assault following baton incident

A man received a firearm charge in connection to the Feb. 26 shooting on Old Dominion University’s campus that resulted in his nephew's death, Norfolk police said Wednesday. 27-year-old Dequan Tyler, facing a charge of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, is the brother of Delanio Vick Sr., whose son Delanio Vick Jr. was killed in the incident. Vick Sr. confirmed to WTKR News 3 Wednesday Tyler is his brother. According to an interview with the Vick family on Feb. 28, Vick Jr. was at ODU that night because his mother, who works on campus, told him she had been punched by a coworker. There was a dispute, which prompted a response from ODU police prior to the shooting. Timothy Williams Jr., 20, of Norfolk, was also shot and killed in the incident, which took place in a parking lot near the dining hall. Norfolk police still have not made it clear who was shot by whom. Check back with News 3 for updates when more information becomes available. Man facing weapons charge in ODU double homicide