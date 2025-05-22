TRADOC update, racist memes shared by Navy SEALs, Trump on South Africa: Sunrise Brief

The U.S. Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) will hold a roundtable to discuss its future in Hampton Roads on Thursday. This comes amid tentative plans, mentioned in a congressional hearing, to move TRADOC to Austin, Texas. Future of TRADOC at Ft. Eustis uncertain amid conflicting reports on potential relocation TRADOC Public Relations Communication Advisor Jason Stadel told News 3 that "no decisions have been made regarding the relocation of TRADOC functions or personnel. Reports suggesting otherwise are speculative and not based on official decisions." During the congressional hearing, plans were discussed to merge TRADOC with Army Futures Command to form the new Army Transformation and Training Command. TRADOC, which has been headquartered at Fort Eustis for over a decade, oversees 32 Army schools. The Command at Fort Eustis trains over 750,000 soldiers a year, according to the Army. Between 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers and civilians work on the Army side of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, WHRO reports.



Two Virginia Beach-based Navy SEALs are facing disciplinary action for racist conduct, a defense official told the Associated Press. This is because they were reportedly sharing racist memes which targeted a Black sailor in their platoon. Former Navy SEAL disturbed, surprised by report of two active SEALs accused of sharing racists memes According to the official, the sailor who was targeted reported the incidents this year, but they took place beginning in 2022 and the memes circulated for years. The sailor had been in one of the SEAL Team 4 platoons but had his qualifications and SEAL trident revoked last year. He alleged that his failure to remain a SEAL was due to the racist treatment. The two enlisted sailors responsible for the memes face non-judicial punishment and punitive letters in their files. Both actions can be career ending, or can result in demotions or loss of pay — other actions are still pending. Team leaders and the platoon, which is located at Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, are also facing administrative actions after an investigation revealed that the incidents of racist behavior were not properly addressed.

