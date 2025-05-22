TRADOC update, racist memes shared by Navy SEALs, Trump on South Africa: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: TRADOC update, racist memes shared by Navy SEALs, Trump on South Africa
The U.S. Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) will hold a roundtable to discuss its future in Hampton Roads on Thursday. This comes amid tentative plans, mentioned in a congressional hearing, to move TRADOC to Austin, Texas.Future of TRADOC at Ft. Eustis uncertain amid conflicting reports on potential relocation
TRADOC Public Relations Communication Advisor Jason Stadel told News 3 that "no decisions have been made regarding the relocation of TRADOC functions or personnel. Reports suggesting otherwise are speculative and not based on official decisions." During the congressional hearing, plans were discussed to merge TRADOC with Army Futures Command to form the new Army Transformation and Training Command.
TRADOC, which has been headquartered at Fort Eustis for over a decade, oversees 32 Army schools. The Command at Fort Eustis trains over 750,000 soldiers a year, according to the Army. Between 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers and civilians work on the Army side of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, WHRO reports.
Two Virginia Beach-based Navy SEALs are facing disciplinary action for racist conduct, a defense official told the Associated Press. This is because they were reportedly sharing racist memes which targeted a Black sailor in their platoon.Former Navy SEAL disturbed, surprised by report of two active SEALs accused of sharing racists memes
According to the official, the sailor who was targeted reported the incidents this year, but they took place beginning in 2022 and the memes circulated for years. The sailor had been in one of the SEAL Team 4 platoons but had his qualifications and SEAL trident revoked last year. He alleged that his failure to remain a SEAL was due to the racist treatment.
The two enlisted sailors responsible for the memes face non-judicial punishment and punitive letters in their files. Both actions can be career ending, or can result in demotions or loss of pay — other actions are still pending. Team leaders and the platoon, which is located at Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, are also facing administrative actions after an investigation revealed that the incidents of racist behavior were not properly addressed.
President Donald Trump pressed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday. With reporters present, Trump questioned Ramaphosa about the alleged killings of white farmers in South Africa, something he implied was "white genocide."Trump confronts president of South Africa over 'killing of white farmers'
According to the farmers' union representing white farmers in South Africa, there were 32 farm murders in 2024 out of nearly 20,000 total homicides. Trump also played a 4-minute video of South African politician Julius Malema calling for violence against white South Africans in a song. Elon Musk, who was present for Thursday's meeting, has repeatedly shared similar videos on social media that allege "white genocide" in South Africa.
“Their land is being confiscated and in many cases they’re being killed,” Trump said, referring to a new land redistribution law. This South African law aims to redistribute land from private parties, but only if it’s in the public interest and under certain conditions. Under apartheid, Black people had land taken away from them and were forced to live in designated areas for non-whites. Now, whites make up around 7% of South Africa’s population of 62 million but own approximately 70% of the private farming land, which the government says needs to be addressed.
This morning's weather: Spotty rain, temps near 80
Forecaster Derrah Getter says we won’t be as soggy today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. There’s a slight chance for a few spotty showers to develop this afternoon. High temperatures will be near 80.
Drier conditions prevail heading into the weekend. Showers and storms return Sunday night. Rain chances increase heading into the next work week. Memorial Day won’t be a washout but there is a chance of a few isolated showers and storms mainly Monday night.
For the latest weather updates, watch Derrah live on News 3 This Morning here.
