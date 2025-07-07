TX flooding response, Norfolk School Board retreat, ceasefire talks with Israel: Sunrise Brief

As of Monday morning, 82 people have been confirmed dead due to the flash floods that struck central Texas. Virginia Beach swiftwater team deploys to Texas flood zone as death toll climbs The governor warned that additional rounds of heavy rains lasting into Tuesday could produce more life-threatening flooding, especially in places already saturated. Families were allowed to return to the damaged camp Sunday, where they sifted through debris and searched for signs of their loved ones. Rescue crews continued to use helicopters, drones and boats in a widespread search effort. Eight members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department’s Swiftwater Rescue Team, VA-2, are deployed to Texas on Sunday to assist with ongoing flood response operations under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). Mercy Chefs and Operation Blessing, two Hampton Roads-based nonprofits, have headed to the region to assist with the rescue efforts.



Amid major policy changes, the Norfolk School Board will have its annual retreat over the next two days. The public is allowed to attend this retreat. Last month, the school board voted to fire former Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong — today, they will likely discuss their search for a new superintendent. The school board will also likely discuss their consolidation plans, which aims to close 10 Norfolk schools. The first retreat will be held Monday at the School Administration Building from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The second retreat will be held on Tuesday at the Grandy Village Learning Center from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

