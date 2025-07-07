TX flooding response, Norfolk School Board retreat, ceasefire talks with Israel: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: TX flooding response, Norfolk School Board retreat, ceasefire talks with Israel
As of Monday morning, 82 people have been confirmed dead due to the flash floods that struck central Texas.Virginia Beach swiftwater team deploys to Texas flood zone as death toll climbs
The governor warned that additional rounds of heavy rains lasting into Tuesday could produce more life-threatening flooding, especially in places already saturated. Families were allowed to return to the damaged camp Sunday, where they sifted through debris and searched for signs of their loved ones. Rescue crews continued to use helicopters, drones and boats in a widespread search effort.
Eight members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department’s Swiftwater Rescue Team, VA-2, are deployed to Texas on Sunday to assist with ongoing flood response operations under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). Mercy Chefs and Operation Blessing, two Hampton Roads-based nonprofits, have headed to the region to assist with the rescue efforts.
Amid major policy changes, the Norfolk School Board will have its annual retreat over the next two days.
The public is allowed to attend this retreat. Last month, the school board voted to fire former Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong — today, they will likely discuss their search for a new superintendent. The school board will also likely discuss their consolidation plans, which aims to close 10 Norfolk schools.
The first retreat will be held Monday at the School Administration Building from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The second retreat will be held on Tuesday at the Grandy Village Learning Center from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on Monday.Netanyahu and Trump to meet, details of the current ceasefire plan
This visit comes as President Donald Trump has begun stepping up his push on the Israeli government to broker a ceasefire and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war in Gaza. The current ceasefire deal, which is being deliberated in Qatar, would enact a 60-day ceasefire during which Hamas would hand over 10 living and 18 dead hostages, Israeli forces would withdraw to a buffer zone along Gaza’s borders with Israel and Egypt, and significant amounts of aid would be brought in, AP reports.
Trump on Friday told reporters, “We think within the next week we’re going to get a ceasefire” in Gaza, but didn’t offer any further explanation for his optimism. Israeli airstrikes and shootings killed 94 Palestinians in Gaza late Wednesday and Thursday, including 45 who were attempting to get much-needed humanitarian aid, hospitals and the Health Ministry said Thursday.
This morning's weather: Several rain chances, hot & humid again
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms as the remnants of Chantal move over Virginia. Winds will step up a bit, south to southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will return to the upper 80s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s to 100 with the humidity.
Tuesday looks like the hottest day of the week. Highs will reach the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 105. Expect upper 80s to low 90s for the rest of the week with a heat index in the triple digits.
Tropical Depression Chantal is moving through southern and eastern Virginia. Chantal is centered about 70 miles ENE of Danville, VA. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 15 mph and this motion is expected to continue.
