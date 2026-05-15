USS Gerald R. Ford to return, assault firearms ban, House war powers vote fails: Sunrise Brief

The Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford, and its nearly 4,500 Sailors, is set to return home Saturday morning, ending the longest deployment of an aircraft carrier since the Vietnam war, the U.S. Navy said Thursday afternoon. USS Gerald R. Ford set to return to Norfolk Saturday after record-breaking deployment This announcement follows the return of six squadrons from the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group earlier this week. According to Naval Air Force Atlantic, the Blacklions of VFA-213, Ragin’ Bulls of VFA-37, Golden Warriors of VFA-87, and the Tomcatters of VFA-31 returned to Oceana, with Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 and Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 landing home at Naval Station Norfolk. The Ford departed from Naval Station Norfolk back in June 24, 2025 commanded by Capt. Jacob Rose — initially setting out for the Caribbean. It later aided in U.S. operations against Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. The force supported Operations Southern Spear and Absolute Resolve and conducted combat operations to support Operation Epic fury in the U.S. 5th Fleet. In February, President Donald Trump said he was sending the carrier strike group to the Middle East in a move to apply more pressure on Iran. In March, CNN reported that a non-combat-related fire broke out in the Ford's laundry area. The New York Times would then report that it took more than 30 hours to respond to the fire, which resulted in over 600 crew members losing their beds. Two sailors were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Ford then headed to Crete "for a brief period to conduct repairs," USNI News reported. In late April, The Washington Post reported that the Ford was expected to return to Virginia around mid-May, citing multiple U.S. officials.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law Thursday a ban on the sale of assault firearms and high-capacity magazines, while allowing people who already own them to keep them. Virginia governor signs assault weapons ban into law The law makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, or transfer an assault firearm. Anyone convicted of that violation is prohibited from purchasing, possessing, or transporting any firearm for three years from the date of conviction. The ban does not apply to certain weapons including antique firearms or firearms that have been rendered permanently inoperable. Spanberger had proposed amendments to the legislation, but it was rejected by lawmakers during the April reconvened session. Her options at that point were to veto the legislation, let it become law without her signature, or sign it into law. "I am signing this bill into law because firearms designed to inflict maximum casualties do not belong on our streets. We are taking this step to protect families and support the law enforcement officers who work every day to keep our communities safe,” said Spanberger in a statement to CBS 6. “While the General Assembly chose not to adopt my amendment that specifically carves out certain firearms frequently used for hunting, I will work with the patrons to clarify this language.” In response to the signing, a spokesperson for the National Rifle Association promised legal action. "As promised, we are taking Abigail Spanberger to court. Throughout the legislative session, the NRA and our members fought Richmond's radical gun control package tooth and nail. We made it clear that this extreme anti-gun proposal, which bans the new purchase of commonly owned firearms and standard capacity magazines in the Commonwealth, is a blatant violation of Second Amendment rights and an affront to landmark Supreme Court cases," spokesperson Justin Davis said. The law takes effect on July 1, 2026.