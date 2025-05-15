USS Normandy returns, Virginia SOL test change, Israeli airstrikes escalate: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: USS Normandy returns, Virginia SOL test change, Israeli airstrikes escalate
Following a three-month deployment, the USS Normandy (CG-60) will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday.
The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser spent its deployment in the Caribbean Sea, and waters around Central and South America. The USS Normandy sailed in the U.S. 4th Fleet area with the goal of "strengthening maritime partnerships, enhancing regional security, and conducting multinational naval operations," according to a release.
The ship first set sail from Naval Station Norfolk on Feb. 25. The crew is expected to depart the ship around 12:00 p.m. — News 3 will be on the scene to highlight this homecoming.
Beginning in the 2026-2027 school year, Virginia's Standard of Learning (SOL) tests will count for 10% of the final grade for students in grades 7-12.Virginia Standard of Learning tests being revamped
This move is part of a bipartisan effort to improve test results across the commonwealth. SOL tests will also introduce a new 100-point scoring system, replacing the current 600-point system. Currently, these tests do not impact a student's grades.
Some Virginians have pushed back against this change, expressing that a good student doesn't have to be a good test taker. The president of the Virginia Beach Education Association felt mixed about this change, saying, "it's a standardized test, and we don't have standardized students."
Israel struck multiple areas in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis overnight into Thursday, killing 54 people, hospitals say.
It was the second night of heavy bombing, after airstrikes Wednesday on northern and southern Gaza killed at least 70 people, including almost two dozen children. This severe military action comes amid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to escalate action in the Gaza Strip. Last week, Israel approved plans to seize the Gaza Strip, activating tens of thousands of Israeli reservists to enter and occupy areas of Gaza that had previously been unaffected.
Almost 3,000 have been killed since Israel broke a ceasefire on March 18, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. International rights group Human Rights Watch said Thursday that Israel’s stated plan of seizing Gaza and displacing hundreds of thousands of people “inches closer to extermination,” and called on the international community to speak out against it.
This morning's weather: More storms to come, sunshine peeks through clouds
Forecaster Derrah Getter says today won’t be as gloomy as the past couple of days. A bit more sunshine breaks through today with highs in the low to mid 80s.
We get even warmer on Friday with highs pushing 90. We’re forecast to reach 90 on Saturday but it will feel more like 95 once you factor in the humidity. Models aren’t showing a lot of storm activity on Saturday, but the SPC has issued a level 2 out of 5 threat.
For the latest weather updates, watch Derrah live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.