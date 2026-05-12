Va. Democrats file appeal to SCOTUS, new paid leave law, Iran ceasefire weakens: Sunrise Brief

Democrats on Monday filed an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to halt a Virginia ruling invalidating a ballot measure that would have given their party an additional four winnable U.S. House seats. Democrats appeal to Supreme Court over blocked Virginia House map The move came after the Virginia Supreme Court on Friday struck down a constitutional amendment that voters narrowly passed just last month. The 4-3 state court decision found that the Democratic-controlled legislature improperly began the process of placing the amendment on the ballot after early voting had begun in Virginia’s general election last fall. Democrats argued unsuccessfully that the U.S. Supreme Court has held that, even if early voting is underway, an election does not happen until Election Day itself. The appeal is the latest twist in the nation’s mid-decade redistricting competition. It was kicked off last year by President Donald Trump urging Republican-controlled states to redraw their lines and was supercharged by a recent Supreme Court ruling severely weakening the Voting Rights Act. Days after the Virginia ballot measure passed, the Supreme Court’s conservatives reversed decades of rulings and effectively neutered the Voting Rights Act, paving the way for Southern states to eliminate some majority Black districts and pad Republican margins in Congress. Democrats are taking a legal long shot in asking the justices to reverse the Virginia ruling. The Supreme Court tries to avoid second-guessing state courts’ interpretations of their own constitutions. In 2023, it turned down a request by North Carolina Republicans to overrule a state Supreme Court decision that blocked the GOP’s congressional map. The Supreme Court justices are appointed by the legislature, which has flipped between the two parties in recent decades, and the body is generally not seen as having a clear ideological bent.

Governor Abigail Spanberger signed legislation Monday creating a statewide paid family and medical leave program for Virginia workers. Gov. Spanberger expected to sign paid family and medical leave bill into law Under the legislation, eligible workers would be able to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave for certain family and medical needs, including caring for a new child, recovering from a serious illness, or caring for a sick family member. Supporters of the program say the law could provide financial stability for workers who may otherwise be forced to choose between a paycheck and caring for their families. State officials say the law could also help smaller employers compete with larger companies that already offer paid leave benefits to employees. But some business groups and opponents of the legislation have voiced concerns about the long-term costs associated with the program and the possible burden on employers — particularly small businesses already dealing with rising expenses. The legislation is part of a broader effort by the Spanberger administration focused on workforce issues and affordability. Since taking office in January, the governor has also backed measures tied to workforce training, job growth, and economic development across Virginia.