Va. primaries tomorrow, data center moratorium, Blanche rescinds $1.8B fund: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Va. primaries tomorrow, data center moratorium, Blanche rescinds $1.8B fund
Virginia voters are set to head to the polls on Tuesday for the state’s primary election.
Early voting wrapped up on Saturday, but polls across Hampton Roads will reopen on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. and will stay open until 7:00 p.m.
Several primaries are taking place in Hampton Roads. The 1st Congressional District, which includes Williamsburg, James City County and Gloucester, has a Democratic primary with seven candidates in the race. The 2nd Congressional District, covering Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore and Chesapeake, has a Democratic primary with four candidates. A Republican primary is also being held for a Virginia U.S. Senate seat, with three candidates on the ballot.
A list of the Hampton Roads candidates can be found here.
A Virginia state senator is calling for an immediate moratorium on data center approvals and development in the Commonwealth, as debate over the facilities continues to grow.Virginia state senator calls for data center moratorium
Republican State Sen. Glen Sturtevant, who represents Chesterfield County area, sent a letter to Gov. Abigail Spanberger asking her to issue an executive order halting the approval and development of data centers in Virginia. "Data center projects should not continue advancing while Virginia is still deciding whether they can be accommodated at all and what rules should govern them," Sturtevant said in the letter.
Virginia is considered a hub for data centers, with estimates suggesting the state is home to 35% of them worldwide. The centers manage and process data across the internet, including websites people use daily. But as they have grown in Virginia, so have concerns about their impact on the environment and the power grid. So far, it does not appear Spanberger has responded to Sturdevant's letter.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche issued an order Sunday evening formally rescinding plans to create a $1.8 billion fund meant to compensate allies of President Trump, CBS reports.
Republican Senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn have refused to vote for Blanche as the full-time attorney general unless it is put in writing that Trump will no longer pursue the "anti-weaponization fund," a nearly $1.8 billion fund to pay people who claim they were politically persecuted that was announced in May as part of a settlement to resolve a lawsuit brought by the president against the IRS and Treasury Department.
The document released by Blanche on Sunday night also limits the scope of another provision of the settlement that provided broad immunity for Trump and members of his family from tax audits. It clarifies that the tax audit immunity agreement "applies only retroactively" to claims open at the time of the settlement and does not protect the president from examination of future tax filings.
After being delayed last week due to Cornyn and Tillis' objections, a Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Blanche was scheduled for Tuesday.
This morning's weather: Several rain chances and muggy this week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms as a cold front lingers to our west. Highs will reach the mid 80s today, but it will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity.
With the front stalled out across the region we will be stuck in this weather pattern for most of the week. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers/storms tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s but feeling more like the 90s.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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