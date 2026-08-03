Va. primaries tomorrow, data center moratorium, Blanche rescinds $1.8B fund: Sunrise Brief

Virginia voters are set to head to the polls on Tuesday for the state’s primary election. Early voting wrapped up on Saturday, but polls across Hampton Roads will reopen on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. and will stay open until 7:00 p.m. Several primaries are taking place in Hampton Roads. The 1st Congressional District, which includes Williamsburg, James City County and Gloucester, has a Democratic primary with seven candidates in the race. The 2nd Congressional District, covering Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore and Chesapeake, has a Democratic primary with four candidates. A Republican primary is also being held for a Virginia U.S. Senate seat, with three candidates on the ballot. A list of the Hampton Roads candidates can be found here.

A Virginia state senator is calling for an immediate moratorium on data center approvals and development in the Commonwealth, as debate over the facilities continues to grow. Virginia state senator calls for data center moratorium Republican State Sen. Glen Sturtevant, who represents Chesterfield County area, sent a letter to Gov. Abigail Spanberger asking her to issue an executive order halting the approval and development of data centers in Virginia. "Data center projects should not continue advancing while Virginia is still deciding whether they can be accommodated at all and what rules should govern them," Sturtevant said in the letter. Virginia is considered a hub for data centers, with estimates suggesting the state is home to 35% of them worldwide. The centers manage and process data across the internet, including websites people use daily. But as they have grown in Virginia, so have concerns about their impact on the environment and the power grid. So far, it does not appear Spanberger has responded to Sturdevant's letter.