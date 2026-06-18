Va. primary election early voting begins: Hampton Roads races and candidates

August primary elections feature competitive races across several congressional districts, with early voting now underway.

Early voting is open ahead of Virginia's primary elections, which were moved from June to August as part of an effort to redraw the state's congressional districts. The redistricting effort was struck down, so the districts remain the same as before.

Voters can cast early ballots at their local registrar's office or a satellite location through Aug. 1. The deadline to register or update a voter registration is July 24, which is also the deadline to request a mail-in ballot. Primary Election Day is Aug. 4. Early voting for the November general election begins in September.

Hampton Roads races

1st Congressional District — Democratic primary

The 1st Congressional District, which includes Williamsburg, James City County and Gloucester, has a Democratic primary with 7 candidates in the race:



Salaam Bhatti

Shannon L. Taylor

Jason S. Knapp

Mel E. Tull, III

Elizabeth Dempsey Beggs

Ericka W. Kopp

Tim S. Cywinski

2nd Congressional District — Democratic primary

The 2nd Congressional District, covering Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore and Chesapeake, has a Democratic primary with 4 candidates:



Elaine G. Luria

S. "Dr. Nila" Devanath

Patrick B. Mosolf

William W. "Bill" Fleming

Virginia U.S. Senate — Republican primary

A Republican primary is also being held for a Virginia U.S. Senate seat, with 3 candidates on the ballot:



Bert Mizusawa

Kim Farington

David E. Williams

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