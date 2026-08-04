Va. primary election, possible tax increase for repairs, Blanche AG nomination: Sunrise Brief

The August primary elections in Virginia will feature a slate of competitive races as candidates seek to secure their party's nomination for the general election in November.

2026 Virginia primary races: Which candidates will be on your ballot

Primary Election Day is Aug. 4. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to find a polling place near you. When heading to the polls, voters should bring an acceptable form of ID, such as a driver's license or passport. A photo ID is not required, and voters without an acceptable ID may still vote by signing an ID confirmation statement.

Several primaries are taking place in Hampton Roads. The 1st Congressional District, which includes Williamsburg, James City County and Gloucester, has a Democratic primary with seven candidates in the race. The 2nd Congressional District, covering Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore and Chesapeake, has a Democratic primary with four candidates. A Republican primary is also being held for a Virginia U.S. Senate seat, with three candidates on the ballot. A list of the Hampton Roads candidates can be found here.

Voters in Suffolk’s Lakeside Precinct will now cast their ballots at the Downtown Suffolk Library on West Washington Street instead of the Morgan Memorial Library. Huntersville voters will return to Fire Station 11 on Hampton Roads Parkway, marking the second election at that location since the precinct moved earlier this year.

