Va. primary election, possible tax increase for repairs, Blanche AG nomination: Sunrise Brief

Stream News 3 This Morning live:
Top stories: Va. primary election, possible tax increase for repairs, Blanche AG nomination
The August primary elections in Virginia will feature a slate of competitive races as candidates seek to secure their party's nomination for the general election in November.2026 Virginia primary races: Which candidates will be on your ballot
Primary Election Day is Aug. 4. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to find a polling place near you. When heading to the polls, voters should bring an acceptable form of ID, such as a driver's license or passport. A photo ID is not required, and voters without an acceptable ID may still vote by signing an ID confirmation statement.
Several primaries are taking place in Hampton Roads. The 1st Congressional District, which includes Williamsburg, James City County and Gloucester, has a Democratic primary with seven candidates in the race. The 2nd Congressional District, covering Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore and Chesapeake, has a Democratic primary with four candidates. A Republican primary is also being held for a Virginia U.S. Senate seat, with three candidates on the ballot. A list of the Hampton Roads candidates can be found here.
Voters in Suffolk’s Lakeside Precinct will now cast their ballots at the Downtown Suffolk Library on West Washington Street instead of the Morgan Memorial Library. Huntersville voters will return to Fire Station 11 on Hampton Roads Parkway, marking the second election at that location since the precinct moved earlier this year.
Voters in Portsmouth, Newport News and York County will decide in November whether to approve a 1% sales tax that would fund school renovation and construction projects.Portsmouth voters to decide on 1% sales tax for school renovations in November ballot
Portsmouth Public Schools told WTKR News 3 the tax would generate about $13 million a year for school construction. If voters approve it, the 1% tax would remain in place through 2046. Portsmouth Public Schools said the referendum would create a dedicated funding source for long-needed school improvements. "School renovation really hasn't been a priority for the state probably for the last 50 years. We have a number of our schools in the city of Portsmouth that are in disrepair," Mayor Shannon Glover said.
Voters in Newport News and York County will be deciding on a similar 1% sales tax increase to fund school construction and renovations, also aiming to raise millions for repairs. Voters will make the final choice on the sales tax increase at the polls this November.
Two Republican senators who threatened to block acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's bid to lead the Justice Department said Monday that they will vote to advance his nomination.GOP holdouts say they will vote to advance Blanche's nomination for AG
The statement from Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Thom Tillis came after Blanche issued an order late Sunday formally rescinding the $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to compensate people who believe they were unfairly prosecuted by the Justice Department. Cornyn and Tillis had said they would not support Blanche's nomination without written confirmation that the fund is dead.
In a statement late Sunday, Blanche said the order came after “good faith discussions.” The document released by Blanche on Sunday night also limits the scope of another provision of the settlement that provided broad immunity for Trump and members of his family from tax audits.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to advance his nomination for attorney general to the full Senate. The committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday morning.
This morning's weather: Showers & storms, building heat & humidity
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. The biggest chance of rain will be this afternoon to evening. Highs will only reach the mid 80s today, but it will feel more like the low 90s with the humidity.
With a front stalled out across the region we will be stuck in this weather pattern through midweek. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers/storms tomorrow. Highs will warm to the upper 80s but feeling more like the upper 90s.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.