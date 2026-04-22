Va. vote approves redistricting, judge strikes case to halt curfew, ceasefire: Sunrise Brief

Virginia voters approved a Democrat-backed measure to allow for mid-decade redistricting, AP reports. Virginia votes to give Democrats potential four-seat pick-up in Congress as redistricting measure passes Currently, Democrats hold a 6-5 advantage in Virginia's congressional delegation, but the new map proposed by state lawmakers could give them a 10-1 advantage. With 95% of the votes tallied, AP reports that the redistricting measure passed by a margin of 51.4% to 48.7%. The move by Virginia state Democrats to redraw the congressional maps follows similar efforts in Republican-led states like Texas and North Carolina, where redrawn districts favored the GOP. In Hampton Roads, Virginia's Second Congressional District — which encompasses all of Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Franklin, part of Chesapeake, and Accomack, Northampton and Isle of Wight counties — will be notably altered under Democrats' proposed map. Some precincts from this purple district, currently represented by Rep. Jen Kiggans (R), could be shifted to Virginia's Third Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Bobby Scott (D), to dilute the voting power of Republican-leaning areas. Kiggans is set for a rematch in the 2026 midterm elections against former Rep. Elaine Luria, the Democrat she ousted in 2022. However, the public vote may not be the final word: the Virginia Supreme Court will consider whether the redistricting plan is illegal in a case that could make the referendum results meaningless. A Tazewell County judge ruled that the redistricting push was illegal for several reasons. Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley Jr. said lawmakers failed to follow their own rules for adding the redistricting amendment to a special session. He ruled that their initial vote failed to occur before the public began casting ballots in last year’s general election and thus didn’t count toward the two-step process. He also ruled that the state failed to publish the amendment three months before that election, as required by law. If the state Supreme Court agrees with the lower court, the results from Tuesday's vote could be rendered moot.



A judge striked a case on Tuesday that was attempting to halt the recently enacted all-ages curfew at the Oceanfront, according to Virginia Beach reporter John Hood. Judge strikes case challenging VB curfew, Tim Anderson says he plans to refile The plaintiff, Lisa Lawrence, did not have standing when it came to placing a protective order against the curfew zone, the judge ruled Tuesday. She lives just outside the area where the curfew is enforced. "It's because she does not have a harm that she can articulate that is different than everybody else in the public, that was the basis for the standing ruling," Deputy City Attorney Christopher Boynton said. Tim Anderson — the Virginia Beach attorney who filed this lawsuit — is refiling a protective order, which will name a new plaintiff, Stephanie Vann, who he says lives inside the curfew zone and was one of three people arrested for violating the curfew over the weekend. He said he will ask for another emergency hearing this week. On Friday, Anderson cited Virginia's status as a "Dillon Rule" state as the basis for his lawsuit challenging the stricter Oceanfront curfew. In a post made on social media, Anderson also pointed to SB1455 as a reason why he says the new curfew is unlawful. "Virginia Beach’s attempt to impose curfews across multiple weekends in a single ordinance is not what the General Assembly intended—it’s an improper expansion of emergency power, and we’ve asked the court to stop it," Anderson said in a post on social media. A spokesperson for the City of Virginia Beach sent the following statement to News 3 on Friday after the lawsuit was first filed. “The City of Virginia Beach is aware of the lawsuit filed regarding the recently adopted curfew ordinance, and we intend to defend it. Our focus remains on ensuring public safety at the Oceanfront.”

