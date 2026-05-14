Varela back in Va., Norfolk delays redevelopment vote, Trump and Xi Jinping meet: Sunrise Brief

A 38-year-old Navy Reservist accused of murdering his wife and hiding her body in a freezer is back in Virginia after he was captured in Hong Kong and brought back to U.S. soil. Navy reservist David Varela, accused in wife's murder, brought to Virginia to face charges David Varela is being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail after making his first appearance in the Norfolk Federal Courthouse today. His next court hearing is scheduled in federal court on Monday. Varela is accused of killing his wife, Lina Guerra sometime between January 16th and February 5th by beating and strangling her then concealing the body in a black plastic bag in the freezer, according to the U.S. Marshals. Varela was arrested on April 15 after fleeing to Hong Kong. Homeland Security and the Director of the FBI Kash Patel tweeted about his apprehension, with Homeland Security sharing a picture of him in custody. Experts and officials previously told WTKR it would be extremely difficult to get Varela back to the U.S. due to the suspension of an extradition treaty with Hong Kong. It’s unclear how and why Varela was sent back to the US. "The next steps Mr. Varela will have his first appearance in federal court in San Francisco on his federal charges for the Eastern District of Virginia. He will then be flown across the country by federal authorities who will then put him in a position where the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Norfolk court system can start the proceedings in our case," Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi previously told News 3.

Norfolk City Council passed most of a $2 billion budget Tuesday night but delayed a vote on $352 million in major development spending, giving neighbors from the city's east side hope that their concerns about equity in city investment will be addressed. The Norfolk City Council delayed its capital projects vote to next week. What happens now? The delayed portion of the budget — called the Capital Improvement Plan — will come back before council next Tuesday. Norfolk resident Liz Albert and a group of neighbors, called the Equity for the Eastside Coalition, made their voices heard at Tuesday night's council meeting. The group has accused the city of abandoning projects in their area — from schools to parks, and most notably a planned recreation center and redevelopment of the former Military Circle Mall site — in favor of downtown investment. Over the next few years, more than $70 million is slated for the redevelopment of MacArthur Center mall downtown, a figure that has frustrated east side residents. Since east side residents began speaking out, $1 million to conceptualize a recreation center has been added back into the budget, along with some funding to tear down Military Circle. Demolition is expected to begin this fall after stalled negotiations with Ross Dress for Less have previously halted those plans. With regard to spending at MacArthur and other Downtown landmarks, Councilman Carlos Clanton said the city must ensure that high-interest development sites are ready to be built on, but has hope east side neighbors can be happy with the budget in the end. "I think that we will have something that the community could definitely wrap themselves around," Clanton said. Albert said she remains cautiously optimistic. "We hope they add more money for Military Circle development and actually get a plan going for specifics," Albert said. Council is expected to take up the Capital Improvement Plan vote next Tuesday.