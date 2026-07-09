VB 7.5% meal tax, NOODLE economic impact, Ukraine granted interceptor license: Sunrise Brief

Restaurant owners in Virginia Beach say the city's 7.5% meals tax is driving up costs for both businesses and customers, and now the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association is pushing for a reduction.

Virginia Beach restaurant owners push to lower one of the highest meals taxes in the country

Customers in Virginia Beach pay the city's 7.5% meals tax on top of Virginia's state and local sales tax, bringing the total tax on a restaurant bill to more than 13% before gratuity.

The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association is expanding its effort to rally both restaurant owners and the public behind lowering the tax. The campaign is encouraging residents to speak up and support what it's calling the "86 the VB Meals Tax" initiative. Executive Director Martha Davenport says restaurants are feeling many of the same financial pressures as their customers and believes it's time for city leaders to revisit the tax.

"Everything that somebody is feeling at home, they're being in a restaurant industry," Davenport said. The association says its immediate goal is a reduction in the meals tax. As the campaign grows, the association also plans to make the meals tax an issue in this year's city council races. "The third phase will be looking at we have some city council elections coming up. We want to talk to not only the incumbents, that we want to talk to the candidates that are running in those races," Davenport said.