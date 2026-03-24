VB apartment proposal, ODU students return, Iran power plant strikes postponed: Sunrise Brief

A proposal is underway to build an apartment complex with 250 to 275 units on the land that Back Bay Farmhouse Brewing currently sits on off of Kempsville Road. Apartments proposed for Back Bay Farmhouse Brewing land in Virginia Beach The brewery has hosted a variety of community events over the years and is a popular spot in the spring and summer. However, Eddie Hewitt, one of the owners, said they are ready to move on from the seasonal location. "It's really hard for a business to have all those peaks and flows all the time," Hewitt said. The brewery told the owners of the land, the Wood family, they will be looking to relocate. Because of that, the family is partnering with a development company called Bonaventure in hopes of building the apartments. Neighbors like Steven Joyner came to hear about the proposal during a meeting with the developer at Tallwood High School Monday evening. Many neighbors have lots of concerns, and an online petition against the proposal has more than 3,500 signatures. "I've been there since 1997," Joyner said. "I don't like it at all. It's my privacy. They're building a four-story in my backyard basically." JP Hyland from Bonaventure said the apartments complex is still a very early proposal. For it to happen, the land would have to be rezoned, which requires City Council approval. They haven't submitted an application yet. "You have to incorporate all the feedback so you have to listen," Hyland said. The days of the farmhouse housing a brewery appear to be numbered, while neighbors say they will continue watching closely.



Old Dominion University students returned to campus from spring break on Monday, attending classes for the first time since the deadly shooting unfolded on campus. ODU students prepare to return to campus after deadly Constant Hall shooting ODU students were let out for spring break from March 16 to 20. On Monday, students were seen petting a therapy dog on campus. People also gathered around Constant Hall, where the memorial for Lt. Col. Brandon Shah continues to grow. In a statement sent to the campus community, Old Dominion University President Dr. Brian Hemphill highlighted resources offered by the university to assist those impacted by this tragic incident: "As we re-engage with campus life, I ask that we move with a heightened sense of empathy and a gentle heart toward one another. Healing is not a linear process; it is a personal and often difficult journey that requires time, space, and the unwavering presence of a supportive community. Please look out for your peers, your colleagues, and yourselves with renewed kindness. If you find yourself struggling, please reach out. There is no shame in seeking a helping hand, and there is great strength in allowing others to help carry the weight with you," Hemphill's statement reads, in part. ODU is offering a range of support resources in the aftermath of the shooting. Click here to read more.

