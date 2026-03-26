VB closes schools on April election, Norfolk break-ins, Meta and YouTube lawsuit: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia Beach School Board voted to close schools for an upcoming Democrat-backed referendum that would allow mid-decade redistricting. VB schools to close April 21 for redistricting vote; school day extended 10 mins The referendum is scheduled for April 21. During a previous school board meeting, board member Melinda Rogers said 58 school buildings across the division are used as polling precincts during elections. To make up for the closure, 10 minutes will be added to the school day from April 13 through June 8. “Having the voting population come into our schools during arrival and dismissal throughout the day is logistically challenging,” Thomas Shattuck, with the office of security & emergency management, said during a previous meeting. Norfolk is among the Hampton Roads cities considering school closures on April 21. On Monday, Norfolk Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rose recommended to the school board that schools be closed for the referendum. In Chesapeake, the school board voted to make classes asynchronous on April 21. Board members also cited security concerns in this decision. 17 Chesapeake schools will serve as polling locations.

It was business as usual Wednesday inside Three Ships Coffee Roasters on Granby Street in downtown Norfolk — but the aftermath of a break-in is still visible. Break-ins leave Norfolk businesses on edge “It shakes the staff up… it just kind of ruins the feeling of safety…” said Elise Kolmer, manager at the shop. Norfolk police say they are investigating a string of commercial burglaries reported across several neighborhoods over the past month. Since March 6, multiple businesses have reported being broken into during the early morning hours, with most incidents happening between midnight and 6 a.m., according to police. Two businesses were also impacted by burglaries that occurred around 9:30 p.m. on March 16. Kolmer said the damage at Three Ships was discovered early Friday after someone kicked in the shop’s front door. Police say similar incidents have been reported from downtown to Berkley and toward the Military Circle area. Several businesses in the downtown area impacted include Domino’s Pizza, The Locker Room and Three Ships Coffee Roasters in the 400 block of Granby Street. Other businesses in the 700 block of Granby Street — including LowKey and Sacq Run X Bags to Riches — also reported break-ins. Business owners say they are doing what they can — replacing windows and leaning on each other as police continue the investigation. But for Kolmer, the biggest hope is simple. “I want people to feel comfortable opening their doors,” she said. “We just want to make sure that this continues to be a place where people feel safe to like, hang on, hang out at any time of day, during business hours, not during business hours.”