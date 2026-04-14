VB leaders recap Oceanfront shooting, PIT tips off, Pakistan diplomatic efforts: Sunrise Brief

On Monday, Virginia Beach officials held a press conference to provide updates in the weekend shooting at the Oceanfront that left eight injured. Virginia Beach city leaders examine what can be done after Oceanfront shooting They also used the platform to urge for more support from both the community and the General Assembly. “The time is now for us to act, and we must act together. We must build the bridges that we need with the various entities that will put this together. It’s a national problem, it’s a local problem,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said during the press conference. The mayor asked for legislators in the General Assembly to do ride-alongs with Virginia Beach police to better understand current issues being faced. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the incident happened despite increased staffing at the Oceanfront since early March. He added that while additional staffing is expected in this area each year, it usually isn’t necessary this early in the season. Chief Neudigate and Mayor Dyer urged lawmakers to give the city more enforcement tools. A bill in the General Assembly would've let localities declare areas pop-up event zones, where guns wouldn't be allowed. The bill did not advance this year, but newly elected Delegate Andrew Rice says he's all ears to bring the issue back up. "We're going to make sure that we have a bill that doesn't infringe on people's rights - that can go and have bipartisan support," Rice told News 3. In an update shared during the press conference, Neudigate said 18-year-old Isaiah Charity of Richmond has turned himself in. 18-year-old Jamya Williams was arrested on Saturday. A third suspect has not been identified but is described as a Black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie with possible red lettering on the back. The investigation remains ongoing.

The 72nd Portsmouth Invitational Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday at Churchland High School, putting 64 of the top college senior players in the country in the spotlight. Hundreds of pro scouts will evaluate the prospects as they look to make an impression that they hope will lead to a future on the floor. "There will be more than 250 NBA scouts, there will be European scouts, we'll have 100 of those," said PIT chairman Michael Morris. "We have like 250 media requests so people from all over the world will be here this week and Portsmouth is the center of it." The week tipped off Monday at Rivers Casino with the eight teams selecting their rosters for the upcoming tournament. 12 games will be contested over the four-day event that has featured players such as Tim Hardaway, Scottie Pippen, John Stockton, Dennis Rodman and Ben Wallace, Jimmy Butler and Dorian Finney-Smith. "We're really proud of our history. This is number 72. Our forefathers have put this together," Morris said. "We're just trying to carry on that legacy they created and try to improve it, make it better and just keep building on it. It's got a long tradition of great basketball, finding players, NBA and so we want to keep that rolling for well into the future." Games tip off Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Churchland High School. All 12 games will be broadcast live on The Spot Norfolk 27.