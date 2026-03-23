VB schools plan for election, Big HOMIES center breaks ground, ICE to assist TSA: Sunrise Brief

A special election next month could affect how students attend school, as Virginia Beach school officials weigh safety concerns tied to increased voter turnout at local polling places. High turnout election could impact Virginia Beach school schedule During last week’s school board meeting, leaders were briefed on security measures for both the recent 98th District special election and the upcoming congressional redistricting election in April. School board member Melinda Rogers said 58 school buildings across the division are used as polling precincts during elections. Because the 98th District race involved only voters in the southern portion of the city, it caused minimal disruption to a typical school day. However, with higher turnout expected for April’s next election, school leaders are planning ahead. “Having the voting population come into our schools during arrival and dismissal throughout the day is logistically challenging,” Thomas Shattuck, with the office of security & emergency management, said. The discussion ended with the school board expected to vote Tuesday on a proposal to make April 21 an asynchronous learning day for students. However, an email obtained by News 3 from the Virginia superintendent of public instruction’s office states that school divisions may not use an unscheduled remote learning day for a planned closure such as April 21. Instead, divisions must either absorb the missed day or adjust the academic calendar while still meeting the state’s 180-day requirement. The school board is expected to make a final decision at its next meeting Tuesday.



A community safety nonprofit working in Portsmouth’s Southside is breaking ground on a long-awaited recreation center. Big H.O.M.I.E.S Community Outreach, which focuses on youth engagement and violence prevention, is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 11,000-square-foot recreation and community center. The center will be at 710 Lincoln Street in the Southside neighborhood of Portsmouth; a location selected with intention. Despite earlier delays in construction, Eugene Swinson, Co-Founder and President of Big H.O.M.I.E.S., chose the central location for its ability to serve nearly six surrounding neighborhoods. “You have Newtown right here, Prentis right here, and Brighton right here — all spots that pretty much need some type of safe space,” Swinson said in February. The new center is planned to host programs including workforce development and skilled trades training, prevention and intervention groups, health and wellness programming, and access to essential resources and a food pantry. “Our mission has always been to create opportunities for young people and provide spaces where they feel supported, encouraged, and empowered,” Swinson said. In February, Swinson said the organization hopes to officially open the recreation center just before the start of the new school year in August 2026.

