VB speed cameras activated, Sen. Kaine on SNAP cuts, birthright citizenship case: Sunrise Brief

The initial warning period for Virginia Beach's new school zone speed cameras has ended; fines and citations will now be issued through the new enforcement program. Speeding violations will prompt a $100 fine, according to the City of Virginia Beach's website. The school zone areas around Red Mill Elementary School, Centerville Elementary School and Great Neck Middle School/John B. Dey Elementary School have been equipped with speed cameras. During the warning period, 4,659 notices were issued to speeding drivers in these areas. "While the City has identified the significance of the school zone speeding issues, the Virginia Beach Police Department does not have necessary resources to monitor each of the school zone areas daily," the City of Virginia Beach wrote on their website. "This is an issue faced by many communities, and the Commonwealth of Virginia has allowed localities to utilize speed cameras to help improve safety in school zones. In addition, a portion of the proceeds is going back into Public Works traffic safety efforts." On March 30, an automated speed camera was installed in the school zone area for Seatack Elementary School/Birdneck Elementary School. A 30-day warning period will be implemented for this new camera, meaning citations and fines won't be issued until April 29. Woodstock Elementary School, Salem Middle/High School and Rosemont Elementary School are set to bring automated speed cameras to their school zone areas.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine participated in a roundtable discussion Wednesday afternoon with leaders at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to hear about the challenges they are facing. Sen. Tim Kaine discusses SNAP cuts with Hampton Roads food bank leaders A particular focus of the discussion was cuts to the food stamp program, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Last year, Congress approved a budget that made cuts to SNAP, pushing aspects of the program onto states. Kaine said he would work to delay the implementation of cuts to SNAP. "If you do that then the pressure on the state budget is not so intense and there will be less of an effect on people who need food security," Kaine said. During the meeting, stakeholders noted the rising demand for food assistance. "The last two years I go back to 2023 we've steadily seen a 20-percent increase in pantry visits across the state," said Eddie Oliver from the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. Despite the challenges, there was a positive development discussed at the meeting. Congress signed off on $1.5 million to help fund a new building for the food bank, which will one day open in the Landstown area of Virginia Beach. "So what are the solutions? Trying to fund programs like the food bank we were here to celebrate, some capital funding that we got that will enable the food bank to grow and serve more people," Kaine said. For now, the need for food assistance remains large in the community while food banks work to keep pace.