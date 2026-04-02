VB speed cameras activated, Sen. Kaine on SNAP cuts, birthright citizenship case: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VB speed cameras activated, Sen. Kaine on SNAP cuts, birthright citizenship case
The initial warning period for Virginia Beach's new school zone speed cameras has ended; fines and citations will now be issued through the new enforcement program.
Speeding violations will prompt a $100 fine, according to the City of Virginia Beach's website. The school zone areas around Red Mill Elementary School, Centerville Elementary School and Great Neck Middle School/John B. Dey Elementary School have been equipped with speed cameras. During the warning period, 4,659 notices were issued to speeding drivers in these areas.
"While the City has identified the significance of the school zone speeding issues, the Virginia Beach Police Department does not have necessary resources to monitor each of the school zone areas daily," the City of Virginia Beach wrote on their website. "This is an issue faced by many communities, and the Commonwealth of Virginia has allowed localities to utilize speed cameras to help improve safety in school zones. In addition, a portion of the proceeds is going back into Public Works traffic safety efforts."
On March 30, an automated speed camera was installed in the school zone area for Seatack Elementary School/Birdneck Elementary School. A 30-day warning period will be implemented for this new camera, meaning citations and fines won't be issued until April 29. Woodstock Elementary School, Salem Middle/High School and Rosemont Elementary School are set to bring automated speed cameras to their school zone areas.
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine participated in a roundtable discussion Wednesday afternoon with leaders at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to hear about the challenges they are facing.Sen. Tim Kaine discusses SNAP cuts with Hampton Roads food bank leaders
A particular focus of the discussion was cuts to the food stamp program, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Last year, Congress approved a budget that made cuts to SNAP, pushing aspects of the program onto states. Kaine said he would work to delay the implementation of cuts to SNAP. "If you do that then the pressure on the state budget is not so intense and there will be less of an effect on people who need food security," Kaine said.
During the meeting, stakeholders noted the rising demand for food assistance. "The last two years I go back to 2023 we've steadily seen a 20-percent increase in pantry visits across the state," said Eddie Oliver from the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. Despite the challenges, there was a positive development discussed at the meeting. Congress signed off on $1.5 million to help fund a new building for the food bank, which will one day open in the Landstown area of Virginia Beach.
"So what are the solutions? Trying to fund programs like the food bank we were here to celebrate, some capital funding that we got that will enable the food bank to grow and serve more people," Kaine said. For now, the need for food assistance remains large in the community while food banks work to keep pace.
Several Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical Wednesday of the Trump administration’s effort to end automatic U.S. citizenship for children born to undocumented migrants.Supreme Court justices appear skeptical of Trump birthright citizenship order
Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued for the federal government, while Cecillia Wang, national legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, argued on behalf of challengers. President Donald Trump attended part of the arguments, becoming the first sitting president to do so. Trump signed the executive order at the center of the case on the first day of his second term. At issue is the interpretation of the first section of the 14th Amendment, which states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”
Sauer argued that children born to undocumented migrants are not automatically entitled to citizenship, focusing on the amendment’s phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” He also emphasized the concept of “domicile,” arguing that if parents are not legally established in the United States, their children should not automatically receive citizenship.
But several justices, including both liberals and some conservatives, questioned that interpretation. They pressed Sauer on whether anyone physically present in the U.S. is inherently subject to its laws, and how the government would determine citizenship at birth. The ACLU, which is challenging the order, says birthright citizenship has been applied for more than a century regardless of a child’s parents’ immigration status. The group warns that a ruling in favor of the administration could create widespread complications.
This morning's weather: Warm again today, Tracking rain for Easter Sunday
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says warm again today with highs in the mid 80s, not as warm as yesterday but still well above normal for this time of year. Look for a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will still be breezy but not as strong as yesterday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.