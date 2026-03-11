VB to vote Thursday on 7 pm weekend curfew, next phase for HRBT, TSA waits drag: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VB to vote Thursday on 7 pm weekend curfew, next phase for HRBT, TSA waits drag
Virginia Beach city leaders will decide on Thursday whether to move curfew for minors to 7 p.m. for the remaining weekends in March following a chaotic weekend at the Oceanfront.Mayor Dyer is angry about weekend violence at the Oceanfront
The new "imminent threat" curfew would stand from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., it was recommended by Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate during a city council meeting held on Tuesday. "It's not about mass arrest, it's not about penalizing a certain group, it's about keeping everyone safe — and unfortunately, we continue to have a proliferation," Neudigate said. During the presentation to city council, it was mentioned that VBPD will brief city leaders accordingly if additional weekend curfew changes are needed.
During Tuesday's meeting, Virginia Beach city leaders also discussed the possibility of extending Neudigate's imminent threat curfew proposal so it can be enacted through April. The city manager said they couldn't vote on the proposed curfew change on Tuesday. The mayor said this issue will be taken to a special session to vote on Thursday.
Virginia Beach leaders initially decided that, starting March 19, the nightly curfew for unaccompanied minors will move one hour earlier — from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. The curfew will remain in effect until 5 a.m. in public places. City leaders said the initial change is intended to reduce late-night incidents and improve safety during the busy spring and summer season. Violating the curfew could result in a Class 4 misdemeanor.
The Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Expansion is entering its next phase, pushing toward its projected opening in the spring of 2027.Tunnel boring machine 'Mary' dismantled as HRBT Expansion enters next phase
Two new tunnels are now in the "outfitting" phase, which means crews are getting them ready for cars to drive through, Virginia Department of Transportation's Project Director Ryan Banas said. "The roadway, the jet fans, the lighting, all those other safety features that allow us to eventually put traffic within the tunnel," Banas said.
The construction of the tunnel structure itself has been completed. The final piece of Mary, the massive tunnel boring machine, is being dismantled on the HRBT's South Island and shipped home. Mary has been on site since 2022. With Mary's work complete, the $4 billion expansion is the largest project in VDOT history. Additional tunnels are expected to take significant pressure off the existing crossings, with the goal of reducing the notorious backups that have long frustrated I-64 drivers trying to cross — be it for work, fun or travel.
In the meantime, drivers should expect changes in how they get across. Banas says there will be several traffic shifts throughout the year — on the Norfolk side, the Hampton side, and along the crossing itself. As warmer weather brings increased vacation traffic to the area, conditions could get even tighter. "This time of year especially, really just slow down, leave plenty of room," Banas said. "And the sooner that we can complete this, the sooner the public can use it and we all get home just a little bit quicker."
Long waits at airport security continue as more than 300 unpaid TSA officers quit.
Airports dealing with high Transportation Security Administration absence rates and slowed checkpoints include John F. Kennedy International Airport, with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport.
Travel demand has continued to rise during the shutdown, meaning fewer officers are screening more passengers. TSA officials say the staffing shortages have forced managers in some cities to cut down on checkpoints or screening lanes, increasing wait times for travelers while remaining officers screen growing passenger volumes.
The first full missed paycheck for TSA employees is expected Friday, raising concerns that more could quit if the shutdown drags on. Statistics obtained from TSA officials show the nationwide callout rate — unscheduled absences by frontline officers — has risen to an average of 6% during the shutdown, compared with about 2% before. Several days in the past week saw higher national absence rates ahead of spring break season, reaching 8% on Friday and 7% on Monday, as Congress still has not reached a deal to restore Department of Homeland Security funding.
This morning's weather: 80s again today, Soggy and much cooler tomorrow
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says another near record setting day today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a bit of a SW breeze.
