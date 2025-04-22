VB triple shooting arrest, Navy tree removal meeting, student loan changes: Sunrise Brief

A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that sent three people —including himself — to the hospital, police said Monday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on April 14 in the 4700 Block of Haygood Road. Haygood triple shooting began as argument on front porch before suspect fired: Court docs Police say Eugene Martin, 36, was arrested and given eight charges, including two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to a criminal complaint reviewed by WTKR News 3, Martin was at the home of one of the victims — a woman who lives on Haygood Road. Martin and the woman began arguing and she tried to kick him out, but he remained on the porch arguing with her. Another man in the home came out with a gun, the complaint says. The second man told police he saw Martin with a gun and reported Martin shot first — the second man returned fire. 30 pills were also found in Martin's pocket, which he told police were ecstasy for personal use.



The Navy will host a community meeting on Tuesday to discuss their effort to take down trees that are outside Naval Station Norfolk. Officials say the trees, which are on private property, are interfering with flight paths at the base's airfield. Navy to host community meeting to discuss ongoing tree removal process Naval Station Norfolk’s commanding officer, Capt. Matt Schlarman, talked with reporters to preview the meeting. Schlarman said the Navy has identified 400 trees on city of Norfolk and private property that need to come down. He says 150 trees have been removed so far, but a majority of the trees are on private property. The Navy says it will pay for a third-party contractor to evaluate how much each tree is worth and then the Navy will pay property owners accordingly. The contractor will re-plant something smaller in the tree's place as well. However, some residents spoke to News 3 to express concern for this project, saying, "we certainly aren’t going to go in and willingly let them have trees." Tuesday’s meeting was scheduled to run from 5 to 7 p.m. at Northside Middle School in Norfolk.

