VBCPS health insurance increase, NC12 updates, DC takeover expansion plans: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VBCPS health insurance increase, NC12 updates, DC takeover expansion plans
Around 100 Virginia Beach school employees filed a lawsuit against the district concerning a 110% increase in their health insurance premium.Virginia Beach teachers rally against 'outrageous' 110% insurance hike before school starts
The lawsuit alleges Virginia Beach City Public Schools knowingly withheld information about the healthcare premium increases before employees signed up for the school year. The premium increases affect bus drivers, teachers, cafeteria workers and other school staff members.
School district employees will have to pay between $2.04 and $210.97 more per pay period, depending on their plan, starting January 1, 2026, according to the letter from Virginia Beach's Consolidated Benefits Office. For retirees, the increase is between $52.28 and $445.25 per month, depending on their plan.
At the Aug. 12 Virginia Beach School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Don Robertson, Jr. acknowledged the district has had concerns about health care costs. He said the timing of the announcement was due to the district waiting as long as possible to see what would happen with health care costs before deciding to increase premiums. The Virginia Beach School Board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. to address this steep health insurance premium hike.
North Carolina Highway 12 on Hatteras Island reopened for travel on Saturday — reentries are underway following this week’s mandatory evacuation due to Hurricane Erin, officials said.DOT: Travel on NC 12 safe; Hatteras Island to reopen in stages after Hurricane Erin
The phased plan allows residents and property owners to return ahead of visitors so they can assess damage and prepare homes and businesses. Employees may also return to help property managers and critical services get back online. Caution should be exercised as NCDOT crews are still clearing sand and water from N.C. 12.
State recreational water quality officials issued a precautionary swimming advisory for ocean-side areas in Dare County along the Seashore on Sunday. The warning applies to waters between Rodanthe, Buxton and Hatteras along N.C. Highway 12 due to potential contamination from exposed septic drain fields and pumping of ocean overwash.
Amid the federal takeover of Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump threatened to expand deployments to more major American cities on Sunday.National Guard members on DC streets will soon be armed, military says
Last week, the president said he was considering expanded operations in Chicago and New York. Trump also threatened to send troops to Baltimore after a spat with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who invited the president to visit his state and discuss public safety . In response, Trump said on Sunday that he "will send in the ‘troops,’ which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime.”
Baltimore's violent crime rate has fallen — the 200 homicides reported last year were down 24% from the prior year and 42% since 2021, according to city data. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the Pentagon has spent weeks preparing for an operation in Chicago that would include National Guard troops and potentially active duty forces. “Donald Trump is attempting to manufacture a crisis, politicize Americans who serve in uniform, and continue abusing his power to distract from the pain he’s causing families,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker wrote on social media.
This morning's weather: Feeling like fall this week
Forecaster Derrah Getter says Monday will start out fairly bright but more clouds build in during the afternoon. There will be a chance of spotty storms with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will cause it to feel more like 90 degrees.
A cold front crosses the region Monday afternoon. Behind the front, a strong ridge of high pressure will build causing below normal temps and low rain chances. We'll see plenty of sunshine all week long.
Isolated storm chances return by the upcoming weekend.
For the latest weather updates, watch Tony live on News 3 This Morning here.
