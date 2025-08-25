VBCPS health insurance increase, NC12 updates, DC takeover expansion plans: Sunrise Brief

Around 100 Virginia Beach school employees filed a lawsuit against the district concerning a 110% increase in their health insurance premium.

Virginia Beach teachers rally against 'outrageous' 110% insurance hike before school starts

The lawsuit alleges Virginia Beach City Public Schools knowingly withheld information about the healthcare premium increases before employees signed up for the school year. The premium increases affect bus drivers, teachers, cafeteria workers and other school staff members.

School district employees will have to pay between $2.04 and $210.97 more per pay period, depending on their plan, starting January 1, 2026, according to the letter from Virginia Beach's Consolidated Benefits Office. For retirees, the increase is between $52.28 and $445.25 per month, depending on their plan.

At the Aug. 12 Virginia Beach School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Don Robertson, Jr. acknowledged the district has had concerns about health care costs. He said the timing of the announcement was due to the district waiting as long as possible to see what would happen with health care costs before deciding to increase premiums. The Virginia Beach School Board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. to address this steep health insurance premium hike.

