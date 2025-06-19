VBPD drone program, USS Gerald R. Ford CSG to deploy, Iran's leader speaks out: Sunrise Brief

“Those drones can launch independent of human interaction, respond to that location, get over top and start relaying live video to our real-time crime center,” Neudigate said. A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department clarified that the department is in the early stages of implementing this initiative. It anticipates the program starting sometime in 2026.

On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council approved a transfer of $1,302,068 from General Fund salary savings to the FY 2024-25 Police Department Operating Budget to get the efforts started. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate advocated for this program when he spoke to City Council in April.

City officials approved a new program that will authorize the Virginia Beach Police Department to use drones for public safety efforts.

The Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is expected to deploy to Europe next week near the Middle East, according to CNN reports.

USS Gerald R. Ford CSG expected to deploy near Middle East next week amid Israel-Iran conflict

This move would put a third aircraft carrier near the conflict between Israel and Iran. As of Wednesday, two Norfolk-based destroyers, the USS Truxtun and USS Forest Sherman, were already in the region. The deployment to the Navy’s fifth and sixth fleet has been scheduled for a several months — it's involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict was unclear as of Wednesday.

During a regularly-scheduled talk with reporters Wednesday, Virginia Senator Mark Warner expressed frustration about what he felt was a lack of clear communication from the White House. “We have seen endless foreign wars in that region and I think Americans, frankly, thought Donald Trump was not going to put us in another one of those endless foreign wars," he said.

President Donald Trump's request for Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER" was rejected by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday.

Tensions mount worldwide as Trump calls for Iran's 'UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER'

Khamenei said that any military involvement on behalf of America would cause "irreparable damage to them." Witnesses reported that more than 10 powerful explosions shook central Tehran around 8 p.m. Israeli officials say these strikes were launched to prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon, this came after stalled talks between the United States and Iran.

Trump initially distanced himself from Israel’s surprise attack aimed at Iran’s nuclear program, but in recent days he has hinted at greater American involvement, saying he wants something “much bigger” than a ceasefire. Senior European diplomats were set to hold nuclear talks with Iran on Friday in Geneva, AP reports. There are no plans for American involvement in the talks, although that could change, according to an anonymous U.S. official.

