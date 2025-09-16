VDOE warning on Charlie Kirk comments, N.C. 12 closed, alleged drug boat strike: Sunrise Brief

This morning's weather: Widespread rain, gusty wind, and flooding threats

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says to expect widespread rain today, especially in the morning. Heavy downpours and isolated storms are possible, bringing localized flooding and even a stray tornado. Winds will continue to gust to 30+ mph. The persistent NE wind will trigger flooding near times of high tide. The biggest tidal flooding threat will be near high tide this evening (6 pm).

Winds will back down on Wednesday, and the showers will become more scattered. Highs will return to the mid 70s.

Look for more sunshine and a warming trend to end the work week. Clouds will break up and clear out on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

TOP STORIES: VDOE warning on Charlie Kirk comments, N.C. 12 closed, alleged drug boat strike

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction sent out a warning to school employees about the implications of online statements regarding the death of Charlie Kirk. The statement reads, “Anyone who would suggest the heinous murder of the father of two young children is acceptable should be disqualified from teaching or working with children again.” News Social media policies for employees in Hampton Roads schools John Hood This warning comes as two local school employees were placed under review due to social media posts made in the wake of Kirk's shooting death. The Virginia Department of Education has advised school divisions to report incidents involving teachers and administrators who have made inappropriate posts and refer them to the department for potential licensure revocation.

A portion of N.C. 12 has been closed due to deteriorating conditions on Ocracoke Island Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). N.C. 12 closes due to deteriorating conditions on Ocracoke Island N.C. 12 is closed from the ferry terminal to the National Park Service Pony Pens due to worsening conditions at the north end of Ocracoke Island, NCDOT says. The closed portion of N.C. 12 will be reevaluated by Tuesday morning at dawn. This closure was spurred by tidal flooding due to a coastal low that moved on shore Monday afternoon. High winds were another issue that led to a portion of N.C. 12 closing, as gusts were up to 40 mph overnight. The biggest tidal flooding threat today will be near high tide around 6 p.m.

President Donald Trump announced Monday the U.S. military stuck a second boat he says was carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela. In a message on social media, the president said the strike killed three people. He warned that the U.S. will continue to hunt drug traffickers, as his administration seeks to curb the effects of the drug trade on American communities. Unclassified video of the strike shows an aerial view of an unidentified boat floating on the water, later cutting to footage of the same boat on fire, billowing with smoke. This is the second such strike against an alleged drug boat, potentially increasing tensions in a region where the U.S. has sought to clamp down on drug trafficking. Early in September, U.S. forces sank a boat and killed 11 people aboard, who Trump identified as members of the Tren de Aragua terror organization. In August, three U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers were deployed off the coast of Venezuela — a source familiar with the move confirmed to Scripps News that the destroyers include the USS Gravely, the USS Jason Dunham and the USS Sampson.

