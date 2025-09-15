Social media policies for employees in Hampton Roads schools

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — News 3 has collected the social media rules for teachers and staff working in public school divisions across Hampton Roads — covering what employees may post on personal accounts, how they must protect student privacy, and the potential consequences for violations.

Last week, the Virginia Department of Education released a statement condemning social media comments from public school personnel following the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

Chesapeake

Employees are expected to maintain high ethical standards, recognizing their role as community role models. Prohibited conduct includes: Speech, including social media use, that substantially disrupts the learning or work environment or that materially undermines the school division’s mission. Nothing herein shall be construed or applied as to infringe on an employee’s rights protected by state and federal law.

Hampton

The School Board recognizes that employees retain the right to keep their personal interests and business separate from their duties and responsibilities as School Board employees. Because School Board employees have the unique responsibility within the community to serve as role models, leaders, and caretakers for the division’s students, certain conduct is inconsistent with employment with the School Board. For that reason, employees are expected to exercise proper care when using social media.

Newport News

The School Board recognizes that employees retain the right to keep their personal interests and business separate from their duties and responsibilities as employees. Because employees have the unique responsibility within the community to serve as role models, leaders, and caretakers for the school division’s students, certain conduct is inconsistent with employment with the division. For that reason, employees are expected to exercise professional judgment when using social media.



Founded cases of policy violation could result in disciplinary action(s) up to and including a recommendation for termination if an employee’s social media posts are viewed as defamatory, harassing, libelous, creating a hostile or disruptive work environment, or otherwise disruptive of the school division.

Norfolk

Employees are responsible for what they write or present on social media. Disciplinary and/or legal action could be initiated if an employee’s social media posts are viewed as defamatory, harassing, libelous, creating a hostile or disruptive work environment, or otherwise disruptive of the schools.

Portsmouth

PPS wants you to be free to express yourself, but ultimately you are solely responsible for what you post online. Keep in mind that any of your conduct that adversely affects your job performance, the performance of colleagues or otherwise adversely affects the PPS community may result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination.

Suffolk

School Board employees have the unique responsibility within the community to serve as role models, leaders and caretakers for the division’s students.

The rights of Board employees must be balanced against, and are limited by, the School Board’s interest as a public employer in promoting the efficiency of the public service it performs through its employees: providing an education to the children of Suffolk.



Employees are encouraged to seek permission beforehand from their building or department administrator if they are uncertain as to whether their posting would violate this policy.

York County

Because School Board employees have the unique responsibility within the community to serve as role models, leaders, and caretakers for the school division’s students, certain conduct is inconsistent with employment with the School Board. For that reason, employees are expected to exercise proper care when using digital communications... Employees are expected to conduct themselves in a professional and ethical manner, practicing exemplary conduct in all personal, social and professional endeavors.

Virginia Beach