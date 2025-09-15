Social media policies for employees in Hampton Roads schools

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — News 3 has collected the social media rules for teachers and staff working in public school divisions across Hampton Roads — covering what employees may post on personal accounts, how they must protect student privacy, and the potential consequences for violations.
Last week, the Virginia Department of Education released a statement condemning social media comments from public school personnel following the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.
John Hood will have the latest on reported incidents in Hampton Roads and what the following guidelines say about employee social media conduct on News 3 at 6.
Employees are expected to maintain high ethical standards, recognizing their role as community role models. Prohibited conduct includes: Speech, including social media use, that substantially disrupts the learning or work environment or that materially undermines the school division’s mission. Nothing herein shall be construed or applied as to infringe on an employee’s rights protected by state and federal law.
The School Board recognizes that employees retain the right to keep their personal interests and business separate from their duties and responsibilities as School Board employees. Because School Board employees have the unique responsibility within the community to serve as role models, leaders, and caretakers for the division’s students, certain conduct is inconsistent with employment with the School Board. For that reason, employees are expected to exercise proper care when using social media.
The School Board recognizes that employees retain the right to keep their personal interests and business separate from their duties and responsibilities as employees. Because employees have the unique responsibility within the community to serve as role models, leaders, and caretakers for the school division’s students, certain conduct is inconsistent with employment with the division. For that reason, employees are expected to exercise professional judgment when using social media.
Founded cases of policy violation could result in disciplinary action(s) up to and including a recommendation for termination if an employee’s social media posts are viewed as defamatory, harassing, libelous, creating a hostile or disruptive work environment, or otherwise disruptive of the school division.
Employees are responsible for what they write or present on social media. Disciplinary and/or legal action could be initiated if an employee’s social media posts are viewed as defamatory, harassing, libelous, creating a hostile or disruptive work environment, or otherwise disruptive of the schools.
PPS wants you to be free to express yourself, but ultimately you are solely responsible for what you post online. Keep in mind that any of your conduct that adversely affects your job performance, the performance of colleagues or otherwise adversely affects the PPS community may result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination.
School Board employees have the unique responsibility within the community to serve as role models, leaders and caretakers for the division’s students.
The rights of Board employees must be balanced against, and are limited by, the School Board’s interest as a public employer in promoting the efficiency of the public service it performs through its employees: providing an education to the children of Suffolk.
Employees are encouraged to seek permission beforehand from their building or department administrator if they are uncertain as to whether their posting would violate this policy.
Because School Board employees have the unique responsibility within the community to serve as role models, leaders, and caretakers for the school division’s students, certain conduct is inconsistent with employment with the School Board. For that reason, employees are expected to exercise proper care when using digital communications... Employees are expected to conduct themselves in a professional and ethical manner, practicing exemplary conduct in all personal, social and professional endeavors.
The School Board recognizes that employees retain the right to keep their personal lives separate from their positions as School Board employees. Yet, due to the unique position that School Board employees serve in the community as role models, leaders and caretakers for the School Division's students, certain conduct is inconsistent with employment with the School Board.
Other conduct that jeopardizes the School Board's or the community's trust in the employee's ability to perform their duties may be the basis for disciplinary action up to and including dismissal. Examples of such conduct include, but are not limited to: drug or alcohol abuse that becomes open and notorious; plea bargains to lesser crimes after being charged with crimes that would disqualify an employee from employment; misuse of School Board property; intentional conflicts of interests; interference of personal matters with performance of duties; and inappropriate social networking activities on internet sites or other public mediums. In such cases the School Board reserves the right to take disciplinary action that promotes the integrity and safety of the staff and students.