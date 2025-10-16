Virginia AG debate, Norfolk school closure plan, National Guard deployments: Sunrise Brief

The University of Richmond and Virginia State Bar will host a debate featuring the candidates for attorney general at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Current Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares will share the stage with Democratic candidate Jay Jones as they address key issues such as public safety, immigration enforcement, and the ongoing opioid epidemic. A central topic of the debate will likely be the threatening text controversy surrounding the Democratic candidate. Jones continues to face criticism for texts he sent in 2022 about shooting the then-Republican Speaker of the House — this has become a focus for attack ads backed by GOP candidates. Among all the races on the statewide ticket, the attorney general race has reported the tightest polling margins. As of Thursday, there hasn't been a major, non-partisan Virginia pollster survey voters since Jones' threatening text controversy garnered news coverage.



In a 6-1 vote, the Norfolk School Board approved a multi-year closure and consolidation plan that will reshape campuses and programs across the division. Norfolk School Board approves major school closure & consolidation plan 2026-2027: Willoughby Early Childhood Center will close, Oceanair Elementary will be repurposed, Norview Elementary will close, Rosemont Specialty will be repurposed in summer 2027 to house AOIS, Young Scholars and Ghent programs. 2027-2028: Tarrallton Elementary, P.B. Young Elementary and Granby Elementary will close; Ghent K-8 will move to Rosemont; Lindenwood Elementary will be repurposed. 2028-2029: SECEP K-12 will relocate to Chesterfield Elementary, which will then be repurposed; Design work will begin for a new Jacox Elementary and another new elementary school at a site to be determined. Planning will also start for a comprehensive career and technical education program at Lake Taylor High School. 2029-2030 and beyond: Berkley Early Childhood Center will close; Jacox Elementary and another TBD elementary school will be rebuilt between 2030 and 2033, along with renovations at Lake Taylor High School. In 2033–34, the Norfolk Technical Center high school program is planned to consolidate at Lake Taylor High School, contingent on funding allocations.

