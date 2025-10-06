Virginia Attorney General on opponent's violent text messages: 'I do not accept his apology'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares criticized his Democratic opponent Jay Jones for sending text messages that threatened violence against a state lawmaker and his family.

Miyares said Jones has proven to be "reckless, biased and is willing to trade his integrity away" during a news conference at the Virginia State Capitol Visitor's Center on Saturday.

Jones, who represented Norfolk in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2018 through 2021, acknowledged sending text messages to Del. Carrie Coyner in 2022 about hypothetically shooting Speaker Todd Gilbert and wishing violence upon Gilbert's children. Coyner has confirmed receiving these messages. The series of texts was first reported by the National Review.

Miyares said he does not accept Jones' apology for the texts.

"He had a chance then to apologize," Miyares said. "Jay Jones is sorry only after it made the news. Jay Jones regrets it only after it has endangered his campaign. Jay Jones said he would take it back only because that's what he needs to do to try to stay on this ticket."

Friday evening, Jones' campaign shared the following statement with media outlets, apologizing for the texts.

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and I want to issue my deepest apology to Speaker Gilbert and his family. Reading back those words made me sick to my stomach. I am embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry."

The statement continues, “I have reached out to Speaker Gilbert to apologize directly to him, his wife Jennifer, and their children. I cannot take back what I said; I can only take full accountability and offer my sincere apology. Virginians deserve honest leaders who admit when they are wrong and own up to their mistakes. This was a grave mistake and I will work every day to prove to the people of Virginia that I will fight for them as Attorney General.”

President Donald Trump took to social media to comment on the controversy, calling on Jones to drop out of the race. He continued, saying Miyares has his "Complete and Total Endorsement."

Earlier on Friday, CBS 6 reached out to the Jones campaign about the allegations and received the following reply:

"Like all people, I've sent text messages that I regret and I believe that violent rhetoric has no place in our politics. Let's be clear about what is happening in the Attorney General race right now: Jason Miyares is dropping smears through Trump-controlled media organizations to assault my character and rescue his desperate campaign. This is a strategy that ensures Jason Miyares will continue to be accountable to Donald Trump, not the people of Virginia. This race is about whether Trump can control Virginia or Virginians control Virginia."

