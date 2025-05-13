Virginia Opera/MOCA funding loss, free parking proposal, US-China tariff truce: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia Opera and the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art are seeking ways to recover nearly $60,000 combined in cut funding. Both the opera and the museum have appealed the loss of funding — however, as of Monday, they have not heard back. Virginia Opera, MOCA looking for funding after federal grants unexpectedly taken back The National Endowment for the Arts gave the Virginia Opera a $25,000 grant to produce their newest show, Loving v. Virginia. But, shortly before production wrapped, the opera was notified that the grant was being taken back. Banking on the "generosity of the community," Virginia Opera Interim Director and CEO John-Paul Schaefer said the opera is hoping to fundraise to cover the loss. MOCA had also just completed a project that they were expecting to be reimbursed around $33,000 for. The project was a two-year collaboration with area public school students, using art to help raise awareness about the environment. Like the opera, MOCA is hoping to recuperate the funds through community donations — if the museum can’t make up the money, it will end the fiscal year with a deficit.



Norfolk's proposed budget now includes a plan to offer two hours of free parking in all downtown garages. This initiative will be launched as a pilot program to see if it increases foot traffic in the downtown area. To offset the costs, street meter rates would increase for an additional 20 cents per quarter hour, or 80 cents for a full hour. This plan was included in Norfolk City Manager Pat Roberts' $1.6 billion proposed operating budget. Roberts says he hopes offering free two hours of parking will get "more people used to using our garages." Rates would remain the same after the two hours. The initial budget proposal only included one hour of free garage parking — however, the city expanded the time range based on council and community input. If approved, free parking would begin on July 1.

