Virginia Opera/MOCA funding loss, free parking proposal, US-China tariff truce: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Virginia Opera/MOCA funding loss, free parking proposal, US-China tariff truce
The Virginia Opera and the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art are seeking ways to recover nearly $60,000 combined in cut funding. Both the opera and the museum have appealed the loss of funding — however, as of Monday, they have not heard back.Virginia Opera, MOCA looking for funding after federal grants unexpectedly taken back
The National Endowment for the Arts gave the Virginia Opera a $25,000 grant to produce their newest show, Loving v. Virginia. But, shortly before production wrapped, the opera was notified that the grant was being taken back. Banking on the "generosity of the community," Virginia Opera Interim Director and CEO John-Paul Schaefer said the opera is hoping to fundraise to cover the loss.
MOCA had also just completed a project that they were expecting to be reimbursed around $33,000 for. The project was a two-year collaboration with area public school students, using art to help raise awareness about the environment. Like the opera, MOCA is hoping to recuperate the funds through community donations — if the museum can’t make up the money, it will end the fiscal year with a deficit.
Norfolk's proposed budget now includes a plan to offer two hours of free parking in all downtown garages. This initiative will be launched as a pilot program to see if it increases foot traffic in the downtown area.
To offset the costs, street meter rates would increase for an additional 20 cents per quarter hour, or 80 cents for a full hour. This plan was included in Norfolk City Manager Pat Roberts' $1.6 billion proposed operating budget. Roberts says he hopes offering free two hours of parking will get "more people used to using our garages."
Rates would remain the same after the two hours. The initial budget proposal only included one hour of free garage parking — however, the city expanded the time range based on council and community input. If approved, free parking would begin on July 1.
Following a meeting in Switzerland, U.S. and Chinese officials said Monday they had reached a deal to call a 90-day truce in their trade war. The U.S. will reduce its tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30% — in return, China will lower its tariffs by the same rate, bringing them down to 10%.US and China step back from sky-high tariffs, agree to 90-day pause
China’s Commerce Ministry said the two sides agreed to cancel 91% in tariffs on each other’s goods and suspend another 24% in tariffs for 90 days, bringing the total reduction to 115 percentage points. Stock markets rose sharply as the globe's two major economic powers took a step back from a clash that has unsettled the global economy.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the tariff reductions at a news conference in Geneva. “The consensus from both delegations this weekend is neither side wants a decoupling,” Bessent said. “And what had occurred with these very high tariff ... was an embargo, the equivalent of an embargo. And neither side wants that. We do want trade."
This morning's weather: Flooding threat, severe storm risk
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says an area of low pressure will slowly track across the Southeast to Mid-Atlantic, bringing significant rainfall to the region.
Expect widespread showers & storms today. Most of the area will get 1” to 3” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible. In addition to the flood threat, severe storms are possible with a risk for damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. It will be windy today with a SE wind at 10 to 20 and gusts 25 to 30 mph. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 70s.
