Virginia prosecutor resigns, deadly ambulance crash, UN General Assembly: Sunrise Brief

The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (ESDVA) resigned on Friday after facing pressure from the Trump administration, the Associated Press reports.

Erik Siebert confirmed his departure in an email to colleagues, reviewed by The Associated Press. Siebert's resignation comes amid the Trump administration’s push to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on allegations of mortgage fraud in Norfolk. James was referred for federal prosecution after claims she falsified her residence status at a Norfolk home, according to CBS New York.

In a social media post just after he departed the White House for an event at Mount Vernon, President Donald Trump wrote he would be nominating Lindsey Halligan as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, writing that she "will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!"

However, Trump's selection of Halligan came just hours after another conservative lawyer, Mary "Maggie" Cleary, said in an email to staff that was obtained by CBS News that she had been named for the position. CBS News reached out for clarification on this nomination.