Virginia prosecutor resigns, deadly ambulance crash, UN General Assembly: Sunrise Brief

The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (ESDVA) resigned on Friday after facing pressure from the Trump administration, the Associated Press reports.
Erik Siebert confirmed his departure in an email to colleagues, reviewed by The Associated Press. Siebert's resignation comes amid the Trump administration’s push to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on allegations of mortgage fraud in Norfolk. James was referred for federal prosecution after claims she falsified her residence status at a Norfolk home, according to CBS New York.
In a social media post just after he departed the White House for an event at Mount Vernon, President Donald Trump wrote he would be nominating Lindsey Halligan as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, writing that she "will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!"
However, Trump's selection of Halligan came just hours after another conservative lawyer, Mary "Maggie" Cleary, said in an email to staff that was obtained by CBS News that she had been named for the position. CBS News reached out for clarification on this nomination.
Two people are dead and another received serious injuries after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 464 in Chesapeake early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.2 dead after wrong-way crash involving ambulance on I-464 in Chesapeake
State police said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near Exit 2 at Military Highway. Investigators said a 2024 Ford Econoline ambulance, owned by Midwest Medical of North Carolina, was traveling south when it was struck head-on by a 2022 Lexus sedan going the wrong way in the southbound lanes. The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire, according to police.
The 22-year-old driver of the ambulance, Skye A. Oraczewski, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to state police. The passenger, a 53-year-old man from North Carolina, was also transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries, troopers said. The driver of the Lexus, identified by state police as 39-year-old Shakena Shamae Taylor-Pannell of Virginia Beach, died at the scene. Police said alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible contributing factors in the crash.
President Donald Trump is set to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
This will be the president's fifth address to the U.N. General Assembly. World leaders will begin convening Monday. The challenges of the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, shifting U.S. policies on global affairs, and efforts to combat hunger will be discussed during the General Assembly.
“We are gathering in turbulent — even uncharted — waters,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. He also pointed to “our planet overheating, new technologies racing ahead without guardrails, inequalities widening by the hour.”
A large topic to be discussed is Palestinian statehood, as more than 140 countries have already recognized a Palestinian state, with others expected to follow at the U.N. meeting.
This morning's weather: Seasonable, reasonable start to Fall
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says it will be pleasant with clear skies to start and partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph. Tonight, temperatures fall into the 50s to mid 60s.
Temperatures climb later this week, with 80s tomorrow and mid to upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Mainly dry conditions are expected through tomorrow. The chance of storms increases Wednesday, with widespread showers and storms possible Thursday afternoon and all day Friday as a cold front moves through.
