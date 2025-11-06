Virginia redistricting update, NN shipbuilding layoffs, air traffic reductions: Sunrise Brief

Virginia Democrats have expanded their majority in the House of Delegates, paving the way for their redistricting efforts moving forward. Virginia Democrats keep control of state House 13 seats held by GOP state lawmakers flipped to the Democrats, including four in Hampton Roads. The state senate is already under Democrat control as none of those positions were on the ballot this year. Speaking to reporters after Election Day, Democratic House Speaker Don Scott said: "This is what a mandate looks like." Keeping their house majority after elections was key in Democrats' effort to keeping the redistricting fight alive: Under Virginia law, lawmakers must approve their proposed redistricting change in two legislative sessions separated by an election of the House of Delegates. The change would then need voter approval in the next election. Virginia entered the national redistricting battle after a handful of GOP-led states — including Texas, Missouri and North Carolina — revised their U.S. House districts to be more favorable for Republicans in the 2026 midterms.



Around a third of the workers furloughed by HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division earlier this year will be laid off, according to an HII spokesperson. “We have made the difficult decision to move forward with a reduction in force of about a third of the 471 salaried shipbuilders at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division who were put on furlough back in June. This decision comes after careful review of our salaried workforce and business needs," the HII spokesperson said. Regarding the initial furlough, an email sent out to employees in May stated that the division was taking bolder actions this quarter to step up performance and renew its commitment to supporting the needs of our nation. The HII spokesperson told News 3 on Wednesday that some of the furloughed employees have since returned to work.

