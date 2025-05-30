Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

450+ Newport News Shipbuilding employees furloughed

Top Stories: Friday, May 30
Newport News Shipbuilding
Posted
and last updated

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — 471 salaried employees for HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division have been furloughed, an HII spokesperson told News 3 on Friday.

The workers were suspended in an effort to "increase accountability and efficiency, and to improve overall performance in meeting our current and future commitments to the U.S. Navy," according to the HII spokesperson.

HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division has over 23,000 employees, according to their website.

Check back with News 3 once more information becomes available.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway