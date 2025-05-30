450+ Newport News Shipbuilding employees furloughed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — 471 salaried employees for HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division have been furloughed, an HII spokesperson told News 3 on Friday.

The workers were suspended in an effort to "increase accountability and efficiency, and to improve overall performance in meeting our current and future commitments to the U.S. Navy," according to the HII spokesperson.

HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division has over 23,000 employees, according to their website.

