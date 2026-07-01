VP to visit VB, VB considers selling golf course, SCOTUS birthright citizenship: Sunrise Brief

Vice President JD Vance will pay a visit to Naval Air Station Oceana on Wednesday to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. Vice President JD Vance to visit Naval Air Station Oceana The visit is meant to highlight "the Trump administration's efforts to support American warfighters and veterans," according to a press release sent to News 3. President Donald Trump visited Naval Station Norfolk in October of last year to celebrate the Navy's 250th birthday alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was at Naval Station Norfolk in May to welcome back the USS Gerald R. Ford after a record-breaking deployment.

As the City of Virginia Beach considers selling Virginia Beach National Golf Course, golfers say they want more answers before city leaders make a final decision. Virginia Beach golfers seek answers as proposed sale of Virginia Beach National moves toward public hearing The city is considering selling Virginia Beach National to Dragas, which has proposed investing millions of dollars to renovate the aging golf course, build a new clubhouse and practice facilities, and develop hundreds of homes around the course while keeping golf as part of the property. On Tuesday night, Dragas hosted a community meeting to answer questions and hear public feedback. Some golfers are raising concerns about nearby wildlife, including bald eagle nests. “I’ve been trying to reach out for the Center for Conservation Biology to report for the state of Virginia and that’s the beginning step of how you will get a nest protected,” golfer Elisa Trent said. “That’s the first I’ve heard of that, but we certainly will,” Dragas President Helen Dragas said when asked about the bald eagle concerns. Golfers say they plan to continue voicing their concerns at the Virginia Beach City Council public hearing scheduled for July 7 at 7 p.m. The hearing is expected to be the public’s final opportunity to comment before council members vote on whether to move forward with the proposed sale.