VP to visit VB, VB considers selling golf course, SCOTUS birthright citizenship: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: VP to visit VB, VB considers selling golf course, SCOTUS birthright citizenship
Vice President JD Vance will pay a visit to Naval Air Station Oceana on Wednesday to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.Vice President JD Vance to visit Naval Air Station Oceana
The visit is meant to highlight "the Trump administration's efforts to support American warfighters and veterans," according to a press release sent to News 3.
President Donald Trump visited Naval Station Norfolk in October of last year to celebrate the Navy's 250th birthday alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was at Naval Station Norfolk in May to welcome back the USS Gerald R. Ford after a record-breaking deployment.
As the City of Virginia Beach considers selling Virginia Beach National Golf Course, golfers say they want more answers before city leaders make a final decision.Virginia Beach golfers seek answers as proposed sale of Virginia Beach National moves toward public hearing
The city is considering selling Virginia Beach National to Dragas, which has proposed investing millions of dollars to renovate the aging golf course, build a new clubhouse and practice facilities, and develop hundreds of homes around the course while keeping golf as part of the property. On Tuesday night, Dragas hosted a community meeting to answer questions and hear public feedback.
Some golfers are raising concerns about nearby wildlife, including bald eagle nests. “I’ve been trying to reach out for the Center for Conservation Biology to report for the state of Virginia and that’s the beginning step of how you will get a nest protected,” golfer Elisa Trent said. “That’s the first I’ve heard of that, but we certainly will,” Dragas President Helen Dragas said when asked about the bald eagle concerns.
Golfers say they plan to continue voicing their concerns at the Virginia Beach City Council public hearing scheduled for July 7 at 7 p.m. The hearing is expected to be the public’s final opportunity to comment before council members vote on whether to move forward with the proposed sale.
The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against the Trump administration’s effort to end birthright citizenship for children born in the United States, including those born to undocumented migrants.Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship
The decision is a major blow for President Donald Trump, who signed the executive order at the center of the case on the first day of his second term. The White House described the order as part of an effort to “repair the United States immigration system.”
The case centered on the first section of the 14th Amendment, which says all people born or naturalized in the United States and “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” are U.S. citizens.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that children born in the U.S. to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily in the country meet the requirements of the 14th Amendment. “Under the Constitution, they are citizens at birth.”
This morning's weather: Heat index near 110 to end the week
*** Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for most of SE VA for Friday from 10 AM to 8 PM. Heat index values could reach 110.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says another step warmer today with highs near 90, just above normal for this time of year. With the humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a light south wind.
Temperatures continue to climb through the end of the week. Highs will reach the mid 90s on Thursday and the upper 90s on Friday. Afternoon heat indices will reach triple digits on Thursday, closer to 110 on Friday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.