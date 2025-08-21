VWU's new name, Hurricane Erin passing by NC/VA, Israel's assault on Gaza City: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VWU's new name, Hurricane Erin passing by NC/VA, Israel's assault on Gaza City
Virginia Wesleyan University will be renamed Batten University in 2026 in honor of the contributions of Jane Batten and her family, the university announced on Wednesday.Virginia Wesleyan University to be renamed 'Batten University' in 2026
VWU will adopt the new name on July 1, 2026. This decision was unanimously approved by the university's board of trustees. In VWU's press release, it was mentioned that this name change will coincide with the opening of the new Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art building and the university's integration — pending accreditation approval — with the Sentara College of Health Sciences.
Chair of the University's Board of Trustees Dr. Nancy DeFord says the Batten family has been committed to helping VWU since 1978. 18 initiatives — ranging from scholarships to global campus investments — along with a variety of campus-wide projects were spearheaded by the Battens. The honors college, student center, school of public policy, and a variety of programs at VWU already bear the Batten name.
The coastline along North Carolina and Virginia will likely see the worst of impacts from Hurricane Erin on Thursday from midnight to 8 a.m., Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich says.Gov. Youngkin warns Virginians of threat Erin poses to areas like Hampton Roads, Eastern Shore
During a press conference Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said "three swift water rescue teams and 200 National Guard troops" are on standby along with some "Chinooks from Georgia ready to transport food and water if it becomes necessary." Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also said boats and crews will be deployed along the coast to monitor the Eastern Shore and Hampton Roads during a separate press conference on Wednesday.
Live blog: Tracking Hurricane Erin in Virginia & North Carolina
Hurricane Erin — which is still expected to remain over water — will bring risks for coastal flooding and ocean overwash to the Outer Banks. Crews were seen lining the sides of North Carolina Highway 12 with sand on Wednesday to mitigate the flood risk — however, due to expected storm surges, NCDOT closed N.C. 12 from Oregon Inlet to Hatteras Village.
In Virginia Beach, officials held a press conference to discuss public safety ahead of Hurricane Erin's arrival. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate urged the community to avoid traveling through flooded roads and areas and to secure personal belongings if conditions worsen.
Israel's military said Wednesday that it will call up around 60,000 reservists ahead of an expanded military operation it will carry out in Gaza City.
A military official, speaking on the condition of anonymity in line with military regulations, said troops will operate in parts of Gaza City where they haven't been deployed yet and where Israel believes Hamas is still active. Gaza City is one of the last places of refuge in the northern Gaza Strip, with hundreds of thousands sheltered in the area. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war's objectives are to secure the release of remaining hostages and ensure that Hamas and other militants can never again threaten Israel.
Across the Atlantic Ocean, days after several sick and injured children arrived in the U.S. from Gaza for medical treatment, the State Department halted a program that grants visitor visas to people from Gaza. Trump administration officials have called this program a threat to national security, claiming organizations involved in these visa programs are linked to Hamas.
Gaza’s health ministry says over 62,000 people have been killed during Israel’s offensive, with women and children making up about half the deaths.
This morning's weather: Gusty winds and coastal flooding from Hurricane Erin
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says Hurricane Erin is tracking about 200 miles off the NC coastline. Even though the core of this storm is expected to stay over the water, we will still feel the outside impacts. Coastal flooding will increase today with ocean overwash likely along the Outer Banks.
The biggest flooding threat will be near high tide this evening. The wind will ramp up today, with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph along the coast. Expect scattered showers as the outer rain bands wrap inland. We will continue to see several days of rough surf and high risk for rip currents.
