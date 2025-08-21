VWU's new name, Hurricane Erin passing by NC/VA, Israel's assault on Gaza City: Sunrise Brief

Virginia Wesleyan University will be renamed Batten University in 2026 in honor of the contributions of Jane Batten and her family, the university announced on Wednesday. Virginia Wesleyan University to be renamed 'Batten University' in 2026 VWU will adopt the new name on July 1, 2026. This decision was unanimously approved by the university's board of trustees. In VWU's press release, it was mentioned that this name change will coincide with the opening of the new Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art building and the university's integration — pending accreditation approval — with the Sentara College of Health Sciences. Chair of the University's Board of Trustees Dr. Nancy DeFord says the Batten family has been committed to helping VWU since 1978. 18 initiatives — ranging from scholarships to global campus investments — along with a variety of campus-wide projects were spearheaded by the Battens. The honors college, student center, school of public policy, and a variety of programs at VWU already bear the Batten name.



The coastline along North Carolina and Virginia will likely see the worst of impacts from Hurricane Erin on Thursday from midnight to 8 a.m., Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich says. Gov. Youngkin warns Virginians of threat Erin poses to areas like Hampton Roads, Eastern Shore During a press conference Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said "three swift water rescue teams and 200 National Guard troops" are on standby along with some "Chinooks from Georgia ready to transport food and water if it becomes necessary." Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also said boats and crews will be deployed along the coast to monitor the Eastern Shore and Hampton Roads during a separate press conference on Wednesday. Weather Live blog: Tracking Hurricane Erin in Virginia & North Carolina Hurricane Erin — which is still expected to remain over water — will bring risks for coastal flooding and ocean overwash to the Outer Banks. Crews were seen lining the sides of North Carolina Highway 12 with sand on Wednesday to mitigate the flood risk — however, due to expected storm surges, NCDOT closed N.C. 12 from Oregon Inlet to Hatteras Village. In Virginia Beach, officials held a press conference to discuss public safety ahead of Hurricane Erin's arrival. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate urged the community to avoid traveling through flooded roads and areas and to secure personal belongings if conditions worsen.

