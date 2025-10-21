Woman charged at 'No Kings' protest, NC redistricting, JD Vance to visit Israel: Sunrise Brief

A Kitty Hawk woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a U.S. flag from someone at the Outer Banks anti-Trump "No Kings" rally, according to court documents. Rhonda Kay Cecille Loy was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, attempted larceny, and disorderly conduct, according to court documents. Anti-Trump protesters gathered in Kitty Hawk along N. Croatan Highway from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Loy was arrested on the shoulder of this road near the intersection with Dogwood Trail, according to court documents. In a video sent to News 3, Loy, wearing a hat that reads: TRUMP WAS RIGHT, appeared to be yelling at the roadside protesters from her truck. She then got out of her truck to further the confrontation. Protesters appeared to engage Loy but the situation did not escalate — Loy later got back into her truck and drove away. Court documents state that Loy grabbed the right tricep of James Caine during an altercation. She then allegedly attempted to steal an American flag in his possession. During this "scuffle," court documents say Loy was shouting "derogatory/hate words."



In a 25-20 vote, the North Carolina Senate gave initial approval to redistrict two eastern North Carolina districts in an attempt to flip a Democrat-held Congressional seat. “The motivation behind this redraw is simple and singular — draw a new map that will bring an additional Republican seat to the North Carolina congressional delegation,” GOP Sen. Ralph Hise told the Associated Press. North Carolina has 14 seats in the House of Representatives — 10 held by Republicans and four by Democrats. GOP lawmakers are proposing changes to the boundaries of North Carolina's 1st District, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Don Davis. His district currently includes much of northeastern North Carolina and the Inner Banks. The proposed map would swap counties between District 1 and District 3, which covers the Outer Banks. If approved, District 1 would gain the Outer Banks, while District 3 would take on District 1's southernmost counties. The changes would make it significantly easier for a Republican to win in both districts.

