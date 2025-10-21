Woman charged at 'No Kings' protest, NC redistricting, JD Vance to visit Israel: Sunrise Brief

Breaking news this morning:
Politics
Obama will visit Norfolk to campaign for Spanberger in Va. governor's race
A Kitty Hawk woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a U.S. flag from someone at the Outer Banks anti-Trump "No Kings" rally, according to court documents.
Rhonda Kay Cecille Loy was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, attempted larceny, and disorderly conduct, according to court documents. Anti-Trump protesters gathered in Kitty Hawk along N. Croatan Highway from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Loy was arrested on the shoulder of this road near the intersection with Dogwood Trail, according to court documents.
In a video sent to News 3, Loy, wearing a hat that reads: TRUMP WAS RIGHT, appeared to be yelling at the roadside protesters from her truck. She then got out of her truck to further the confrontation. Protesters appeared to engage Loy but the situation did not escalate — Loy later got back into her truck and drove away.
Court documents state that Loy grabbed the right tricep of James Caine during an altercation. She then allegedly attempted to steal an American flag in his possession. During this "scuffle," court documents say Loy was shouting "derogatory/hate words."
In a 25-20 vote, the North Carolina Senate gave initial approval to redistrict two eastern North Carolina districts in an attempt to flip a Democrat-held Congressional seat.
“The motivation behind this redraw is simple and singular — draw a new map that will bring an additional Republican seat to the North Carolina congressional delegation,” GOP Sen. Ralph Hise told the Associated Press.
North Carolina has 14 seats in the House of Representatives — 10 held by Republicans and four by Democrats. GOP lawmakers are proposing changes to the boundaries of North Carolina's 1st District, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Don Davis. His district currently includes much of northeastern North Carolina and the Inner Banks.
The proposed map would swap counties between District 1 and District 3, which covers the Outer Banks. If approved, District 1 would gain the Outer Banks, while District 3 would take on District 1's southernmost counties. The changes would make it significantly easier for a Republican to win in both districts.
Vice President JD Vance is set to visit Israel on Tuesday as the U.S.-brokered ceasefire survived its first major test Sunday despite deadly clashes leaving dozens dead.Gaza ceasefire tested after Israel launches another strike, temporarily halts aid
President Donald Trump said Sunday the ceasefire remains in place but described Hamas as “quite rambunctious.”
The Trump administration has already dispatched top diplomats — including U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — to reinforce the ceasefire.
“There are going to be, you know, Hamas is going to fire on Israel, Israel is going to have to respond, of course. There are going to be moments where you have people within Gaza, where you’re not quite sure what they’re actually doing. So, we think that it has the best chance for sustainable peace. But even if it does that, it’s going to have hills and valleys and we’re going to have to monitor the situation,” Vance told reporters Sunday.
Israeli forces launched strikes in Gaza after Hamas militants allegedly killed two Israeli soldiers. Palestinian officials said at least 36 Palestinians, including children, were killed. Israeli officials temporarily halted humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, saying they would resume Monday.
This morning's weather: Sunshine and 70s today, cooling to the 60s to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says it will be nice again today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Extra clouds will build in this evening as a cold front approaches. A few showers are possible tonight and clouds will clear out first thing Wednesday morning.
Mostly sunny again tomorrow with highs near 70. Cooling to the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Lots of sunshine to end the week, but breezy with west to northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
On the cooler side this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.
Tropical Update:
A broad area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea continues to become better defined. Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical storm is expected to form later today while the system moves slowly over the central Caribbean Sea.
- Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)
- Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)
Traffic map:
