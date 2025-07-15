Woman hit by trailer hitch, Maury HS proposal, TX search efforts continue: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Woman hit by trailer hitch, Maury HS proposal, TX search efforts continue
A woman was struck by a dislodged trailer hitch while riding in a car on I-64 Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.
Police are now looking for the truck involved in this incident, which they say is a white Ford Super Duty pick up. The truck in question would've been driving on I-64 westbound around 8:30 p.m., the time of the incident.
Police say they responded to the incident near exit 284A/I-264 in Norfolk. Steven Chapman was driving with a female passenger in a blue Honda Civic along I-64 when the hitch dislodged from the white Ford pickup truck, causing it to fly into the passenger side of Chapman's vehicle. The 26-year-old woman was later airlifted to Norfolk Sentara Hospital to treat her serious injuries, according to VSP.
Norfolk City Council will discuss the latest proposal for Maury High School during their meeting on Tuesday.Latest proposal for Maury High includes demolishing Ghent School, adding stadium
The Norfolk School Board will also vote on this issue this week. Working in tandem with a plan to close 10 Norfolk schools, the current proposal suggests demolishing Ghent School in favor of new additions for Maury High. The additions would include a new football stadium with an eight-lane track. If the plan moves forward, students from Ghent School would be sent to Monroe Elementary School.
The stadium and track are part of a broader expansion of athletic facilities tied to the high school's development, which is already projected to cost nearly $230 million. This additional construction would add another $11 million to the overall project cost. The school board is tasked with finalizing their closure and consolidation plans by August 1.
Some search crews in Texas had to pause their efforts amid heavy rain forecasts, while others continued searching around the Guadalupe River.
At least 132 people have been confirmed dead in the aftermath of the Texas floods. 101 people are still reported missing, state officials said during a news conference Monday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the exact number of missing people has been difficult to confirm, as officials previously said over 160 were missing last week.
Texas Hill Country is a popular destination for tourists to camp, making it even more difficult to gauge how many people are really missing. Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said crews are searching for trailers reported swept into the river, with one instance involving a trailer found 27 feet below the surface of the river, completely covered in gravel.
This morning's weather: More storms, more heat to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says scattered showers and storms will taper off early this morning and we will see a nice mix of sun and clouds through midday. Scattered showers and storms will develop again in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong with a risk for localized flooding. Highs will reach the upper 80s today with an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s.
Building more heat and humidity for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index to 105+. Expect a mix of sun & clouds with “pop up” showers/storms possible.
