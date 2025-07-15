Woman hit by trailer hitch, Maury HS proposal, TX search efforts continue: Sunrise Brief

A woman was struck by a dislodged trailer hitch while riding in a car on I-64 Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police are now looking for the truck involved in this incident, which they say is a white Ford Super Duty pick up. The truck in question would've been driving on I-64 westbound around 8:30 p.m., the time of the incident. Virginia State Police Police say they responded to the incident near exit 284A/I-264 in Norfolk. Steven Chapman was driving with a female passenger in a blue Honda Civic along I-64 when the hitch dislodged from the white Ford pickup truck, causing it to fly into the passenger side of Chapman's vehicle. The 26-year-old woman was later airlifted to Norfolk Sentara Hospital to treat her serious injuries, according to VSP.



Norfolk City Council will discuss the latest proposal for Maury High School during their meeting on Tuesday. Latest proposal for Maury High includes demolishing Ghent School, adding stadium The Norfolk School Board will also vote on this issue this week. Working in tandem with a plan to close 10 Norfolk schools, the current proposal suggests demolishing Ghent School in favor of new additions for Maury High. The additions would include a new football stadium with an eight-lane track. If the plan moves forward, students from Ghent School would be sent to Monroe Elementary School. The stadium and track are part of a broader expansion of athletic facilities tied to the high school's development, which is already projected to cost nearly $230 million. This additional construction would add another $11 million to the overall project cost. The school board is tasked with finalizing their closure and consolidation plans by August 1.

