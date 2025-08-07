Woman killed & 2 officers shot, free rides to NSU games, tariffs take effect: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Woman killed & 2 officers shot, free rides to NSU games, tariffs take effect
A woman was killed and two officers were shot in connection with a domestic incident that started late Wednesday night, according to Chesapeake police.Woman killed, 2 officers shot during domestic incident in Chesapeake
Around 10:28 p.m., police responded to the 500 Block of Willow Bridge Court for a reported domestic assault. At the scene, a woman was heard screaming for help inside an apartment, according to police. Then, a suspect began to fire his gun through the closed door, striking two officers — they received non life-threatening injuries.
Once police entered the apartment, a woman was found suffering from serious injuries. Police say she later died after being taken to the hospital. Police identified 39-year-old Shaun M. Boker (pictured below) as the suspect connected to this incident, they say he's considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Boker's location should call 911 immediately.
With football season just a few weeks out, Hampton Roads Transit announced they will offer free parking and shuttle services for Norfolk State University's game days.
Fans can park for free at MacArthur South and North Garages to catch an NSU bus to the stadium. The Tide will also offer complimentary rides two hours before and after each game. NSU Station and the Ballentine/Broad Creek Station are the two stops closest to the William "Dick" Price Stadium.
Hampton Roads Transit has an online map to showcase parking and transit options for those heading to an NSU football game. NSU's first home game will kick off on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.
Many of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs took effect across the globe.
Goods from more than 60 countries and the European Union will face new import taxes. Products from the EU, Japan and South Korea will be taxed at 15% — imports from Taiwan, Vietnam and Bangladesh will face even higher rates at 20%. Trump also said he would issue a 100% tariff on computer chip imports Wednesday (no indication on when this will take effect), in a bold attempt to increase their domestic production.
The White House argues that these tariffs will lead to new investments and manufacturing jobs in America. But economic data shows potential warning signs since April when Trump first announced the plan. Many economists warn the full impact of these tariffs could take months or even years to fully understand.
This morning's weather: Scattered showers and windy to end the work week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will struggle to reach the 80s today with more humidity. It will be windy with a NE wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph.
Very similar conditions for Friday. A mix of clouds with scattered showers. Highs near 80 and a NE wind at 10 to 20 mph.
Highs will reach the low to mid 80s this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with lower chances for showers. The wind will also relax through the weekend.
