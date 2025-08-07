Woman killed & 2 officers shot, free rides to NSU games, tariffs take effect: Sunrise Brief

A woman was killed and two officers were shot in connection with a domestic incident that started late Wednesday night, according to Chesapeake police. Woman killed, 2 officers shot during domestic incident in Chesapeake Around 10:28 p.m., police responded to the 500 Block of Willow Bridge Court for a reported domestic assault. At the scene, a woman was heard screaming for help inside an apartment, according to police. Then, a suspect began to fire his gun through the closed door, striking two officers — they received non life-threatening injuries. Once police entered the apartment, a woman was found suffering from serious injuries. Police say she later died after being taken to the hospital. Police identified 39-year-old Shaun M. Boker (pictured below) as the suspect connected to this incident, they say he's considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Boker's location should call 911 immediately. Chesapeake Police Department

With football season just a few weeks out, Hampton Roads Transit announced they will offer free parking and shuttle services for Norfolk State University's game days. Fans can park for free at MacArthur South and North Garages to catch an NSU bus to the stadium. The Tide will also offer complimentary rides two hours before and after each game. NSU Station and the Ballentine/Broad Creek Station are the two stops closest to the William "Dick" Price Stadium. Hampton Roads Transit has an online map to showcase parking and transit options for those heading to an NSU football game. NSU's first home game will kick off on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

