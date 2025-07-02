York Co. murder-suicide, VB voting system voided in court, VP breaks Senate tie: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: York Co. murder-suicide, VB voting system voided in court, VP breaks Senate tie
WARNING: Some viewers may find the following content disturbing
An elderly couple is dead after the husband shot and killed his wife before taking his own life in York County Tuesday afternoon, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.Husband shoots wife, self in York Co. murder-suicide: YPSO
Around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a home in the area of Thornrose Drive and Glen Laurel Way. Upon arrival, a 90-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman were found dead at the scene, YPSO says. YPSO Sheriff Ron Montgomery says they had been living in York County for close to 20 years.
Earlier on Tuesday, the sheriff says relatives drove to the couple's home for a wellness check, where they found the couple dead. "They had been married well over 70 years. And I believe that... the main reason we're going to find out that this occurred is one of them had severe dementia, and the other one just couldn't bear to watch that anymore," Sheriff Montgomery said.
You can call or text 988 if you’re in a suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
A 2023 ordinance to change Virginia Beach's voting system to a 10-1 format was voided by a circuit court judge on Monday.Court rules VB 10-1 voting system ordinance void
Under a 10-1 system, residents vote for one city council member, 10 in total, who represents their area, along with one mayor at-large. During Monday's court hearing, plaintiffs argued that the ordinance was invalid and that the city was not entitled to implement the change. The judge determined that the change is void because the General Assembly did not vote to amend the city's charter, which puts the city at a 7-3-1 model.
In a 7-3-1 model, residents vote for a representative for their area, seven in total, along with three at-large council members and one mayor at-large. Despite this ruling, voters will still decide on the future of the election system in a referendum during the November ballot. The options presented to voters include maintaining the 10-1 system or reverting to a 7-3-1 model.
The city’s attorney confirmed that those elected through the 10-1 process in prior elections were validly and lawfully elected to their positions.
Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the "Big, Beautiful Bill" in the Senate Tuesday.Senate GOP narrowly passes Trump's 'big, beautiful bill,' sending it back to the House
Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Susan Collins of Maine voted against the bill. Collins and Tillis cited concerns over its proposed cuts to Medicaid, which total more than $1 trillion — Paul said he voted no due to the bill's possible impact on the federal deficit. The Senate-amended bill now heads back to the House, where Republicans hold a narrow majority.
The bill includes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, extending reductions that would have ended by the year's end. The bill would also allocate $350 billion to bolster border security and immigration enforcement. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the Senate’s version of the bill would add more than $3 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade.
President Donald Trump urged lawmakers to get this bill on his desk by July 4.
This morning's weather: Rainy day, slight break in heat to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today will be the soggy day of the week as the cold front slowly slides across the Mid-Atlantic. Rain could be heavy at times with many locations seeing over 1” of rainfall. Temperatures will drop to the mid 80s, but it will still be humid.
Highs will linger near 90 on Thursday, near normal for this time of year. Look for a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Very nice for Independence Day! Expect mostly sunny skies with high in the upper 80s and lower humidity.
Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s this weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. The humidity will start to increase as we end the weekend and head into next week.
