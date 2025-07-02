York Co. murder-suicide, VB voting system voided in court, VP breaks Senate tie: Sunrise Brief

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following content disturbing



An elderly couple is dead after the husband shot and killed his wife before taking his own life in York County Tuesday afternoon, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. Husband shoots wife, self in York Co. murder-suicide: YPSO Around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a home in the area of Thornrose Drive and Glen Laurel Way. Upon arrival, a 90-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman were found dead at the scene, YPSO says. YPSO Sheriff Ron Montgomery says they had been living in York County for close to 20 years. Earlier on Tuesday, the sheriff says relatives drove to the couple's home for a wellness check, where they found the couple dead. "They had been married well over 70 years. And I believe that... the main reason we're going to find out that this occurred is one of them had severe dementia, and the other one just couldn't bear to watch that anymore," Sheriff Montgomery said. You can call or text 988 if you’re in a suicidal crisis or emotional distress.



A 2023 ordinance to change Virginia Beach's voting system to a 10-1 format was voided by a circuit court judge on Monday. Court rules VB 10-1 voting system ordinance void Under a 10-1 system, residents vote for one city council member, 10 in total, who represents their area, along with one mayor at-large. During Monday's court hearing, plaintiffs argued that the ordinance was invalid and that the city was not entitled to implement the change. The judge determined that the change is void because the General Assembly did not vote to amend the city's charter, which puts the city at a 7-3-1 model. In a 7-3-1 model, residents vote for a representative for their area, seven in total, along with three at-large council members and one mayor at-large. Despite this ruling, voters will still decide on the future of the election system in a referendum during the November ballot. The options presented to voters include maintaining the 10-1 system or reverting to a 7-3-1 model. The city’s attorney confirmed that those elected through the 10-1 process in prior elections were validly and lawfully elected to their positions.

