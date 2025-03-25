Youngkin amendments & vetoes, Greenbrier's future, war plans leaked: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Youngkin amendments & vetoes, Greenbrier's future, war plans leaked
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he made more than 200 amendments and eight vetoes to the General Assembly’s $188 billion budget. His deadline to sign, amend, or veto the bills passed by the Democrat-led General Assembly was Monday at 11:59 p.m.With deadline looming, Gov. Youngkin announces budget amendments
On Monday, Youngkin also vetoed nearly 150 laws, including those related to minimum wage increases, changes in sick leave policies, and gun control measures. Regarding the full budget, Youngkin indicated that he has allocated an additional $300 million to the state's rainy day fund to brace for possible economic disruption under the Trump administration. $1.1 billion in tax relief was left in the state budget, and state Democrats want these funds to be used for rebates.
Youngkin is supporting a one-time 1.5% bonus for state workers, a $1,000 bonus for teachers, and an increase to the state's standard deduction by $250 for individuals and $500 for joint. Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Richmond on April 2 to vote on Youngkin's proposed changes. Overturning a veto would require a super majority, necessitating some Republican support.
The city of Chesapeake is seeking public feedback on their plans for the future for revisioning Greenbrier. Several residents came to the city's final public meeting for the Greenbrier Area Plan on Monday night.Chesapeake plans for the future of Greenbrier
Chesapeake’s community design manager, Nat McCormick, says Greenbrier Mall is apart of the city's re-imagining plan. "We are doing re-invisioning work for the Greenbrier area and we’re looking ahead 20 years and saying what could this place look like," she said. McCormick showed a rendering and a map of what the area of Greenbrier Mall could be. The idea consists of a grocery store, residential housing, dining and an event center.
The mall is one of Chesapeake's largest commercial spaces. In February, a bulk was sold at an auction and plans for the mall are not clear yet. The city says the next step is to take the ideas to the planning commission and city council.
A text thread, reportedly detailing war plans and accidentally including a journalist from The Atlantic, "appears to be authentic." The Trump administration confirmed Monday that Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief for The Atlantic, was added to the group chat unintentionally.Trump officials inadvertently added journalist to text chain about war plans
Goldberg said he was added to a group chat titled "Houthi PC small group." The group of about two dozen individuals included users who identified themselves as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Waltz, Goldberg writes. Goldberg said a subsequent message from Hegseth "contained operational details of forthcoming strikes on Yemen." Goldberg said a short time after the strike was supposed to be carried out (which he confirmed actually happened via social media), users in the group chat started congratulating each other.
Defense Secretary Hegseth acknowledged the story on Monday but pushed back against its details. "Nobody was texting war plans, and that’s all I have to say about that," Hegseth said. "[Goldberg is a] deceitful and highly discredited 'so-called journalist.'"
This morning's weather: A little cooler, scattered showers tonight
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today's weather is a step cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the day and not as windy as yesterday. Scattered showers will move in tonight after 6 pm.
Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a leftover stray shower possible. Highs will dip to near 60. Highs will struggle to reach the 60s on Thursday, but it will be sunny.
Traffic map:
