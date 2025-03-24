Youngkin bill deadline, Hampton man faces 30+ charges, immigrant crackdown: Sunrise Brief

The General Assembly sent over 900 bills to the governor's desk for consideration last week. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has around 550 pieces of legislation awaiting action, which he can address until 11:59 p.m. on Monday. In a release put out by the governor, he said 180 new bills were approved last week. He highlighted bills that will incentivize investment in Virginia to "provide that next step of opportunity for people." For example, Youngkin approved grant funding for semiconductor and lithium-ion battery separator manufacturing. On Friday morning, the governor passed legislation that bans seven food dyes in school meals, including red dye no. 40. Some studies have linked the banned dyes to behavioral problems and developmental delays.



A Hampton man faces over 30 charges after a brief car chase with State Police on Friday. Police say Delmar Staton-Davies, 34, was driving at 100 mph on Route 58 before crashing into a sign then fleeing. Staton-Davies was charged with 15 counts of possession of stolen credit cards, possession of a stolen firearm, 9 counts of possession of stolen goods valuing over $1,000, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a vehicle, among other crimes, according to police. In total, Staton-Davies accrued 30 felonies, 7 misdemeanors, and 4 traffic infractions. State Police were requested to assist the Brunswick Sheriff's Office in stopping Staton-Davies' vehicle. Police say the pursuit started on Route 58 — Staton-Davies then went onto Interstate 95 northbound, exited at Route 301 south in the city of Emporia. He ran off the roadway, struck the curb and a road sign, and fled from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended by authorities.

