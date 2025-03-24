Youngkin bill deadline, Hampton man faces 30+ charges, immigrant crackdown: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Youngkin bill deadline, Hampton man faces 30+ charges, immigrant crackdown
The General Assembly sent over 900 bills to the governor's desk for consideration last week. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has around 550 pieces of legislation awaiting action, which he can address until 11:59 p.m. on Monday.
In a release put out by the governor, he said 180 new bills were approved last week. He highlighted bills that will incentivize investment in Virginia to "provide that next step of opportunity for people." For example, Youngkin approved grant funding for semiconductor and lithium-ion battery separator manufacturing.
On Friday morning, the governor passed legislation that bans seven food dyes in school meals, including red dye no. 40. Some studies have linked the banned dyes to behavioral problems and developmental delays.
A Hampton man faces over 30 charges after a brief car chase with State Police on Friday. Police say Delmar Staton-Davies, 34, was driving at 100 mph on Route 58 before crashing into a sign then fleeing.
Staton-Davies was charged with 15 counts of possession of stolen credit cards, possession of a stolen firearm, 9 counts of possession of stolen goods valuing over $1,000, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a vehicle, among other crimes, according to police. In total, Staton-Davies accrued 30 felonies, 7 misdemeanors, and 4 traffic infractions.
State Police were requested to assist the Brunswick Sheriff's Office in stopping Staton-Davies' vehicle. Police say the pursuit started on Route 58 — Staton-Davies then went onto Interstate 95 northbound, exited at Route 301 south in the city of Emporia. He ran off the roadway, struck the curb and a road sign, and fled from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended by authorities.
The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that it will revoke legal protections for about 532,000 people. Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans who arrived with financial sponsors and operate under two-year work permits will lose their legal status on April 24.
The new policy impacts people who are already in the U.S. and who came under the humanitarian parole program. It follows an earlier Trump administration decision to end what it called the “broad abuse” of the humanitarian parole, a long-standing legal tool presidents have used to allow people from countries where there’s war or political instability to enter and temporarily live in the U.S.
The administration decision has already been challenged in federal courts. A group of American citizens and immigrants sued the Trump administration for ending humanitarian parole and seeks to reinstate the programs for the four nationalities.
This morning's weather: Warm morning, rainy afternoon
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its much warmer today with highs reaching the low to mid 70s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with rain moving in this afternoon to early evening. The highest rain chances will be between 1 pm and 6 pm. It will be windy today with a SW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.
A step cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s, still above normal. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the day with scattered showers moving in at night.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
