Youngkin budget proposal, Norfolk School Board actions, health care bill passes: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Youngkin budget proposal, Norfolk School Board actions, health care bill passes
Tax cuts and teacher bonuses were included in Gov. Glenn Youngkin's final budget proposal before leaving office next month.Gov. Youngkin calls for further tax relief, teacher bonuses in final budget proposal
The outgoing Republican governor is proposing to eliminate taxes on tips, overtime pay and interest on auto loans. He also wants to give Virginia teachers a 2% bonus this year. Notably absent from this year's proposal is Youngkin's previous push to eliminate Virginia's car tax, as the state faces increased Medicaid funding obligations.
"The primary areas that one can directly impact Virginians is by reducing state taxes - $9 billion of tax relief thousands and thousands of dollars back to the typical Virginia family," Youngkin said.
Lawmakers will return to Richmond next month to begin work on the budget, but Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger will be the one to sign the final spending plan into law. In a statement, Spanberger said she looks forward to working with lawmakers to lower costs for Virginia families.
The Norfolk School Board says the Virginia Department of Education granted the district a 60-day extension to complete their search for a new superintendent.Norfolk School Board approves salary increases beginning in 2027
The previous superintendent, Dr. Sharon Byrdsong, was fired by the school board in a 4-3 vote. Byrdsong worked for the school division for 26 years, serving as superintendent for over five of those years. The Current Interim Superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools is Dr. James Pohl.
Also, a resolution to increase board members' salaries passed during a meeting on Wednesday in a 6-1 vote. Supporters of this change argue that the new pay structure would bring Norfolk more in line with neighboring school districts. For example, in Virginia Beach, school board members earn $20,000 annually, while the chair earns $22,000.
Under the approved resolution, school board members will see their annual pay rise from $3,060 to $25,000. The board chair’s salary will increase from $5,100 to $27,000. The salary increases will take effect in January 2027.
House Republicans narrowly passed the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act, which was championed by House Speaker Mike Johnson.Four Republicans join Democrats to force House vote on extending ACA subsidies
It does not extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, but it does aim to lower health insurance premiums by expanding employer-based coverage options. The subsidies expire at the end of 2025, and experts warn that without an extension, premiums for people who buy insurance on the ACA marketplaces will dramatically increase. Four House Republicans did cross party lines on Wednesday to join Democrats in signing a discharge petition to force a vote on extending ACA subsidies for three more years.
The house speaker is now required to bring the measure to the floor within the next seven legislative days. With the House expected to adjourn soon, the vote is unlikely to occur until January. Even if the bill passes in the House, it's fate in the Senate is unknown. Last week, the Senate failed to get the 60 votes needed to advance the measure.
This morning's weather: Much warmer — cold front brings rainfall overnight
Forecaster Derrah Getter says temperatures are much milder than they have been over the last couple of days. We’ll reach near 60 today.
A cold front will bring widespread soaking rainfall overnight tonight. Winds could gust up to 35 mph. A few leftover showers will linger Friday morning, but conditions will gradually clear as temperatures fall throughout the day.
The weekend will be off to a cool and sunny start. The Winter Solstice officially begins on Sunday. Temperatures hover in the 40s and 50s through Christmas Eve next week.
