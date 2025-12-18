Youngkin budget proposal, Norfolk School Board actions, health care bill passes: Sunrise Brief

Tax cuts and teacher bonuses were included in Gov. Glenn Youngkin's final budget proposal before leaving office next month. Gov. Youngkin calls for further tax relief, teacher bonuses in final budget proposal The outgoing Republican governor is proposing to eliminate taxes on tips, overtime pay and interest on auto loans. He also wants to give Virginia teachers a 2% bonus this year. Notably absent from this year's proposal is Youngkin's previous push to eliminate Virginia's car tax, as the state faces increased Medicaid funding obligations. "The primary areas that one can directly impact Virginians is by reducing state taxes - $9 billion of tax relief thousands and thousands of dollars back to the typical Virginia family," Youngkin said. Lawmakers will return to Richmond next month to begin work on the budget, but Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger will be the one to sign the final spending plan into law. In a statement, Spanberger said she looks forward to working with lawmakers to lower costs for Virginia families.



The Norfolk School Board says the Virginia Department of Education granted the district a 60-day extension to complete their search for a new superintendent. Norfolk School Board approves salary increases beginning in 2027 The previous superintendent, Dr. Sharon Byrdsong, was fired by the school board in a 4-3 vote. Byrdsong worked for the school division for 26 years, serving as superintendent for over five of those years. The Current Interim Superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools is Dr. James Pohl. Also, a resolution to increase board members' salaries passed during a meeting on Wednesday in a 6-1 vote. Supporters of this change argue that the new pay structure would bring Norfolk more in line with neighboring school districts. For example, in Virginia Beach, school board members earn $20,000 annually, while the chair earns $22,000. Under the approved resolution, school board members will see their annual pay rise from $3,060 to $25,000. The board chair’s salary will increase from $5,100 to $27,000. The salary increases will take effect in January 2027.

