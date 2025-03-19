Youngkin job initiative, Pleasure House Point concerns, courts block Trump: Sunrise Brief

Gov. Glenn Youngkin promoted his "Virginia Has Jobs" initiative in Virginia Beach on Tuesday. Mass layoffs in the federal sector underscored this visit to STIHL's production site. Gov. Youngkin brings 'Va. has jobs' initiative to Va. Beach Youngkin defended the efforts to shrink the federal government, but acknowledged, "it hurts." Under the"Virginia Has Jobs" initiative, there are state websites that offer information on open jobs across Virginia. He emphasized that Virginia has 250,000 open jobs. Meanwhile, Virginia Democratic House Speaker Don Scott has criticized Youngkin's initiative, claiming it lacks empathy and calling it the result of a preventable crisis. Scott said “for him, it's disingenuous to say that we can absorb all of the jobs that are being cut by the department of greedy elitists.”



Protests took place as crews began work at Pleasure House Point in Virginia Beach on Tuesday. Some residents believe the tree removals should be paused due to ongoing litigation. VB Residents Voice Concerns as Construction Begins at Pleasure House Point The city plans to convert the forest back into a wetland to offset other wetlands disrupted by flood mitigation projects elsewhere in Virginia Beach. In addition to wetlands grasses, over 600 trees will be planted, including 336 live oaks and 192 water oaks. A notice of appeal was filed on behalf of the concerned residents, but a petition of appeal has yet to be submitted, according to city officials. Adam Mateo, a nearby resident, peacefully protested the project, advocating for a pause in the current work. “Should the appeal be heard and the ruling or the motion go in the favor of the constituents, then you can't replant the trees. The damage is done,” he said.

