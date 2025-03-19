Youngkin job initiative, Pleasure House Point concerns, courts block Trump: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Youngkin job initiative, Pleasure House Point concerns, courts block Trump
Gov. Glenn Youngkin promoted his "Virginia Has Jobs" initiative in Virginia Beach on Tuesday. Mass layoffs in the federal sector underscored this visit to STIHL's production site.Gov. Youngkin brings 'Va. has jobs' initiative to Va. Beach
Youngkin defended the efforts to shrink the federal government, but acknowledged, "it hurts." Under the"Virginia Has Jobs" initiative, there are state websites that offer information on open jobs across Virginia. He emphasized that Virginia has 250,000 open jobs.
Meanwhile, Virginia Democratic House Speaker Don Scott has criticized Youngkin's initiative, claiming it lacks empathy and calling it the result of a preventable crisis. Scott said “for him, it's disingenuous to say that we can absorb all of the jobs that are being cut by the department of greedy elitists.”
Protests took place as crews began work at Pleasure House Point in Virginia Beach on Tuesday. Some residents believe the tree removals should be paused due to ongoing litigation.VB Residents Voice Concerns as Construction Begins at Pleasure House Point
The city plans to convert the forest back into a wetland to offset other wetlands disrupted by flood mitigation projects elsewhere in Virginia Beach. In addition to wetlands grasses, over 600 trees will be planted, including 336 live oaks and 192 water oaks. A notice of appeal was filed on behalf of the concerned residents, but a petition of appeal has yet to be submitted, according to city officials.
Adam Mateo, a nearby resident, peacefully protested the project, advocating for a pause in the current work. “Should the appeal be heard and the ruling or the motion go in the favor of the constituents, then you can't replant the trees. The damage is done,” he said.
In a rare moment, Chief Justice John Roberts spoke out against President Donald Trump. The Supreme Court Justice said Trump's call to impeach a federal judge is "not an appropriate response."Chief Justice Roberts rebukes Trump's call to impeach judges that rule against him
The White House ignored U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg's order to halt flights deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members — this same injunctive power has been used by other judges to check the president's power. The Trump administration argued that planes were already in the air when Boasberg's ruling was issued and that officials complied with less specific written instructions. On social media, Trump referred to Boasberg as "crooked" and emphasized that he "should be IMPEACHED!!!"
Roberts' public disapproval of Trump's statement is not ordinary. Members of the Supreme Court won't typically comment on ongoing political concerns, their opinions usually remain in judicial rulings. The Chief Justice said "the normal appellate review process" is a better response than impeachment.
Impeaching a federal judge is extremely uncommon and requires action by both chambers of Congress.
This morning's weather: Warmer, sunnier, clouds building tonight
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will warm to the upper 60s today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies during the day with clouds building in this evening/tonight.
Our next round of rain is set to move in on Thursday with a cold front. Highs will climb to the mid 70s on Thursday and the wind will crank up again. Expect a south wind at 10 to 20 with gusts 25 to 30 mph. Expect showers to move in from west to east starting in the late afternoon to early evening.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
