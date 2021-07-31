Sunshine Mills, Inc. issues voluntary recall of several dog food products

Attention all dog owners!

Sunshine Mills, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of certain products due to potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin above the acceptable limit. Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.

According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported in association with these products to date, and no other Sunshine Mills, Inc. pet food products are affected by this announcement.

Products affected by this announcement:



Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe 3.5 lbs UPC Code: 073657 008736

Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe 30 lbs UPC Code: 073657 008750

Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe 15 lbs UPC Code: 073657 380320

Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe 30 lbs UPC Code: 073657 380313

Triumph Premium Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe 14 lbs UPC Code: 711535 509523

Nurture Farms Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe 15 lbs UPC Code: 070155 113597

Heart to Tail Pure Being Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe 5 lbs UPC Code: 4099100129441

Elm Pet Foods Naturals Chicken & Rice Recipe Dog Food 40 lbs UPC Code: 070155 225221



The recalled products were distributed in retail stores nationally. Retailers have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves. There are no other Triumph®, Evolve®, Wild Harvest®, Nurture Farms®, Pure Being®, or Elm products or other lot codes of these products affected by this recall.

No health effects have been related to these products and Sunshine Mills Inc., says this recalls is voluntary.

Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.

