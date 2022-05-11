Sup Dogs Restaurant's annual music event donates $30K to NC city revitalization plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. - A fun-filled music event gave local non-profit “Uptown Greenville” $30,000 in donations last week.

Sup Dogs Restaurant in Greenville hosted its annual event “Doggie Jams 2022,” headlined by “DJ Diesel" — better known as NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Set in the heart of the city, the event saw over 4,500 people at Five Points Plaza. The event donated all of their profit to Uptown Greenville to support their work to revitalize the city’s center.

“This donation is huge for the organization,” said Events and Branding Director Courtnee McGrath “We will use these funds to continue ongoing beautification efforts, events and making Greenville the best place to live, play, eat, shop and invest.”

