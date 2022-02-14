Watch
News

Actions

Super Bowl ads go heavy on nostalgia and star power

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This photo provided by shows a scene from Chevrolet Silverado's Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Chevrolet via AP)
Super Bowl Ads Preview
Posted at 9:39 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 21:39:23-05

NEW YORK (AP) — On the field, the Los Angeles Rams are facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers aim to deliver a night of ads heavy with celebrities and nostalgia in an effort to entertain Americans weary of two years of pandemic living.

Advertisers shelled out up to $7 million for 30-seconds during the Super Bowl, and they're using their time to try to entertain with humor, star power and nostalgia.

Nostalgia is big: T-Mobile is reuniting “Scrubs” stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, while Verizon is recreating the 1996 movie “The Cable Guy” to tout its high-speed 5G network.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories