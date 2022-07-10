NAPLES, Italy -- A U.S. Navy Super Hornet on Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman blew off the ship's deck during heavy weather in the Mediterranean Sea.

On July 8, 2022, the Navy says a1 F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, embarked aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), blew overboard.

The heavy weather in the sea was unexpected.

The Navy says the carrier was conducting a replenishment-at-sea, which was safely terminated through established procedures.

They say all personnel that was on the Truman are accounted for.

One Sailor was injured while conducting operations during the unexpected heavy weather. The Navy says the sailor is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

USS Harry S. Truman and embarked aircraft remain full mission capable.

The details and the cause of the incident are currently under investigation.