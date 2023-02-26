Superheroes surprise kids at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of superheroes took some time off from saving the world on Friday afternoon so they could bring some smiles to patients at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Ironman, Captain American, Black Panther, Wanda, Wonder Woman, Batman , Spiderman, and the Hulk were just a few of the heroes who visited with children and staff, bringing a lot of smiles.

The group was comprised of several VCU fans who took their characters to Friday night’s rival VCU/Richmond game to cheer on the Rams.

Organizers say they’ve been planning the visit for about three months and wanted to spread some happiness to children before cheering on VCU.

The superpowers proved successful at Friday night’s game at the Siegel Center, as VCU defeated Richmond 73-58.

Provided to WTVR

