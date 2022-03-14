Supporters rally outside Family Dollar after woman's arrest: ‘No justice, no peace'

RICHMOND, Va. – Supporters chanted "No justice, no peace" outside a Richmond Family Dollar store Saturday in protest of an incident inside the store.

Police were called to the Westover Hills store on Monday, March 7 for reports of a woman who was believed to be shoplifting.

That is where Officer Graham Lang attempted to detain 33-year-old Alecia Nelson to investigate, according to Richmond Police.

Nelson was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer. But in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Nelson said the officer used excessive force.

“I’m humiliated from being beaten and accused of something I didn’t do,” Nelson told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Nelson’s supporters braved the winter weather Satyrday to ask for justice and to raise awareness about the incident, part of which was recorded by another shopper.

"We just want justice, so that's why we're here today in the rain, sleet, snow, hail," said Lashanda Gaston, who attended the rally. "We want to show that she matters, we matter. We're just tired of being treated like we're not human beings because of the color of our skin... We're here to show support and to get justice for what took place.”

The incident remains under investigation and Richmond Police have launched an internal investigation into Lang's actions, according to the department.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.