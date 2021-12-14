Watch
Surry County Public Schools takes needed steps to ensure safety after social media video shows student with gun, ammunition

Posted at 7:24 PM, Dec 13, 2021
SURRY COUNTY, Va. - Surry County Public Schools says they have made necessary actions after a video of school violence was found on social media.

The school system sent a letter to families Monday explaining the situation. They say the video and rumors of school violence were reported to the Surry County's Sheriff's Office late Sunday night. The video showed a student with a weapon and ammunition.

The sheriff's office investigated the incident and had an intervention with the student in the video. It was determined that any potential threat had been nullified. Their quick response to the situation ensured there was no immediate danger to both students and staff.

Surry County Public Schools says they are still following strict district protocols to ensure safety.

According to school officials, school disciplinary action along with possible law enforcement action will be taken.

SCPS will count any absences Monday due to parents keeping students at home or picking them up from school out of an abundance of caution as "excused."

