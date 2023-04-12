Surry County to have nation's first green integrated energy center

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — Green Energy Partners LLC (GEP) has secured 641 acres of land in Surry County, where they plan to create the nation's first fully integrated Green Energy Center.

The facility's official name will be Surry Green Enery Center (SGEC), and includes building a 1-gigawatt of data centers, establishing a Green Hydrogen Hub, and deploying four to six small modular reactors (SMRs), each generating on the order of MWe each, over time.

GEP says SGEC may also incorporate energy storage capabilities to balance supply and demand at the fully integrated site.

The SGEC vision is to begin constructing the data centers now, with electricity provided by the grid, according to GEP.

In the future, GEP says the data centers would interconnect to new, carbon-free sustainable power from the co-located, on-site SMRs.

GEP says the SGEC exhibits the ideal combination of clean hydrogen production, hydrogen consumers and energy-intensive customers all in proximity with a connective infrastructure.

According to GEP, the data centers in Loudoun County, Virginia alone use about 20% of Virginia's power capacity while handling upwards of 70% of the world's data traffic.

GEP says the SGEC will provide much-needed support to America and the world's internet traffic with positive national security implications, at a site that is "highly suited for new nuclear."

The SGEC's location promises ample water supply to produce hydrogen as well as cooling, according to GEP. This facility will be a sustainable model nationally, GEP says, for green data centers, carbon-free electricity and hydrogen production.

GEP says they are aligning with the "most accomplished SMR vendors, data center builders and hydrogen hub production experts to lead the world in these carbon-free energy goals."

The SGEC project is estimated to created more than 3,000 jobs in the Surry area, boosting the local economy by generating millions of dollars in annual salaries and green energy revenue, according to GEP.