Surveillance footage captures Portsmouth home invasion suspects ordering elderly residents around at gunpoint

home invasion.PNG
Portsmouth Police
home invasion.PNG
Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 18:30:53-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are searching for two men wanted for a recent home invasion that was captured on the residents' RING camera.

On Wednesday around 1:50 p.m., two male suspects entered a home in the 2600 block of Turnpike Road. Police say both suspects had guns and ordered the two elderly residents to get inside a linen closet at gunpoint.

They stole a safe and a wallet. Police say no injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspects as:

  • Suspect 1: 6’2”-6’3”, 170–180 pounds, Gray hooded sweatshirt, Blue stone-washed jeans, Black shoes, Black mask
  • Suspect 2: 5’6”-5’8”, 150–160 pounds, Black hooded sweatshirt, Navy Blue/ Black sweatpants, one red sock on the right foot, White shoes, Black mask.

Police were able to get ahold of RING surveillance footage of the home invasion:

