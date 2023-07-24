Surveillance video shows 4 people who broke into Coastal Edge at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An Oceanfront business is asking for the public’s help in identifying people who they say broke into the store and stole items.

A spokesperson for Coastal Edge Surf Shop says its store on 21st Street and Arctic Avenue was broken into around 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Surveillance video of the incident shows four people, who the store says are responsible for the break-in, walking across a nearby parking lot. Coastal Edge says they stole “valuable items” from the business.

“We are devastated by this incident, but we remain determined to bring those responsible to justice,” said a spokesperson for Coastal Edge.

The shop is offering a $500 reward to anyone who provides information that helps them identify those involved in the break-in.

The store also thanked the community for being supportive while they deal with the aftermath of the incident.

“We are a small, tight-knit community, and incidents like this remind us of the importance of sticking together. Please help us bring these criminals to justice, ensuring the safety of our business and the community in which we operate,” the spokesperson said.

Coastal Edge shared that they hope the investigation will lead to prosecution.

The Virginia Beach Police Department has not publicly commented on the incident yet.

